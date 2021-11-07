Lillard Bounces Back In Second Of Back-To-Back Versus Lakers

PORTLAND -- Welcome back to Moda Center, Damian Lillard.

After one of the lowest scoring outputs of his career in Friday night’s victory versus the Pacers, the 6-3 point guard in his tenth season out of Weber State shot better than 50 percent from both the field and from three to lead the Trail Blazers in a 105-90 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Saturday night at Moda Center.

“Just coming out and being more assertive,” said Lillard. “Being more aggressive, looking for opportunities and it just went in. Sometimes you’ve just got to stick with it and continue to weather the storm. It never ends in one game, it’s putting games together and continuing to fight that fight and keeping your mind right.”

The Trail Blazers are now 5-5 overall and 5-1 at home this season. They have won five-straight at Moda Center and three of their last four versus the Lakers.

Much has been made of Lillard’s early-season slump, with many both nationally and in Rip City trying to figure the cause of his shooting woes, especially from three. In normal times, Lillard is one of the most devastating scorers in the NBA, a rare player who whose ability to strike from anywhere on this side of halfcourt can single-handedly force wholesale changes to the way teams defend.

And while Lillard has been known to start seasons a bit slow, after nine games and with averages of “just” 17.7 points on 34 percent shooting from the field and just 23.2 percent from three, some might have started to wonder if the slump was becoming something more systemic.

“Coming off (Friday) I think would have hurt a lot more if it was in a loss,” said Lillard. “But we won the game so I was able to move past it easier. Went home, got some rest.”

If there were ever a night to get back on track, it was a second night of a back-to-back versus Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers after scoring just four points the night before. With that stage set, Lillard returned to form, making his first three shots, including a game-opening 29-footer, on the way to putting up 10 points and four assists in the first 10 minutes of play.

“I thought (Lillard) was really good,” said head coach Chauncey Billups. “Obviously some of his normal shots go in. Thought Nurk did a really good job of screening for him, getting him open and CJ and everybody else, the passes to him was on time and on target. It was just good to see. When his shots are going, they’re so loud, he just gives so many people so much ammo when he’s making shots.”

Behind Lillard’s output, the Trail Blazers outscored a short-handed Lakers squad 36-14 in the first quarter. The Lakers would make up some ground in the second quarter with Portland’s help -- they shot just 23 percent from the field and eight percent from three in the quarter -- to cut the lead to 51-36 by the intermission.

“We were playing on a back-to-back, they were fresh, kind of sitting, waiting,” said Billups. “And usually at those times, they try to knock you out early, they come in with a lot of aggression and speed and pace early in the games. We did a good job of getting back, we did a good job of not giving up offensive rebounds and dunks. All of those deflating plays, we did such a terrific job of focusing on that early in the game.”

But behind 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from Lillard, the Trail Blazers put it to the Lakers once again, putting up 42 points and outscoring Los Angeles by 16 to put the home team up by 31 going into the fourth. At that point, all that was left to be decided was how respectable the Lakers could make a game that was not nearly as close as the final score would indicate look.

STATISTICS

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-14 shooting from three. With his final point, Lillard reached 17,000 career points. He also added six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic had one of his best games of the season thus far, posting a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds while shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. It was the second time in team history that a player had at least 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field.

Robert Convington followed up a strong performance Friday night with another on Saturday, going 4-of-7 from three for 12 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. Norman Powell added 13 points, two assists, two rebounds and two blocks while Anfernee Simons finished with 10 points.

No Lakers starter finished in double figures, though Carmelo Anthony had 12 in his return to Moda Center.

HIGHLIGHTS

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers won their second game in a row and their fifth straight at Moda Center.

• Portland recorded 14 steals and seven blocks while the Lakers had eight steals and five blocks.

• The Trail Blazers scored 24 second chance points to the Lakers’ 13.

• Portland outscored Los Angeles on the fast break, 17-14.

• The Trail Blazers held the Lakers to 14 points in the first quarter, a season low for an opponent in any quarter.

QUOTABLE

“We hit first, it seems like, every game at home. It’s tougher to do that on the road.” -- Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

After a short two-game home series, the Blazers head back out onto the road, where they have yet to win this season, for their next four games starting with a nationally-televised tilt versus the Clippers Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TNT.