Lillard (Back) Probable Saturday Night Versus Cavaliers

After starting a six-game road trip with a win in San Antonio, the Trail Blazers have lost three-straight, thanks in part of injuries. They'll try to get back onto the winning side of things, likely with the help of the few players who have sat out the last two games, Saturday night in Cleveland versus the Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers Lead, 70-53

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 44-18

AT THE CAVALIERS: Cavaliers lead, 35-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-110, 2/25/19 (Cleveland)

LAST CAVALIERS WIN: 127-110, 1/2/18 (Cleveland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers during the 2019-2020 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against Cleveland in 2018-19, 2-0.

• ON THE BLOCK: The Trail Blazers rank fifth in the NBA in blocks per game (6.06) while Cleveland opponents have ranked second in the league in blocks per game (7.21.

• Damian Lillard averaged 27.0 points (53.1% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.00 block in his two games against the Cavaliers last season. Lillard has made at least three three-pointers in 10 of his 13 career games against Cleveland. For his career, he has shot 50-of-106 from beyond the arc against the Cavaliers (47.2% 3-PT). It is his best three-point percentage against any team.

• In two games against Cleveland last season, CJ McCollum averaged 27.0 points (61.3% FG, 75.0% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. McCollum poured in 35 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT) in his last trip to Cleveland on Feb. 25, 2019. In his last eight games agains the Cavaliers, McCollum has shot 26-of-55 from the three-point line (47.3% 3-PT).

• Kevin Love had 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in his lone game against the Trail Blazers last season. He has shot 22-of-39 (56.4% 3-PT) from the three-point line in his last five games against Portland.

• In two games against Portland last season, Collin Sexton averaged 11.0 points (32.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

• LOCAL TIES: Trail Blazers guards CJ McCollum (Canton) and Gary Trent Jr. (Columbus) were both born in Ohio. McCollum attended Canton’s GlenOak High School.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood played parts of two seasons for Cleveland from 2018-19, which included a trip to the 2018 NBA Finals.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Anthony Tolliver and Cleveland forward Kevin Love were teammates in Minnesota from 2010-12.

INJURY NOTES

After sitting out the last two games with back spasms, Damian Lillard is listed as probable for Saturday's game. Hassan Whiteside (right hip tendinosis) did not play in the loss to Milwaukee on Thursday and is questionable. Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture) are out.

The Cavaliers, having played the Mavericks Friday night in Dallas, have not submitted their injury report for Saturday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.