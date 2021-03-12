Leads Slip Away, Twice, In Loss To Suns

PORTLAND -- It only took one bad quarter to doom the Trail Blazers in their first game versus the Suns this season. The same could mostly be said of the second.

After holding a lead for the better part of the first three quarters, the Trail Blazers went cold in the fourth and would go on to lose 127-121 to the Suns Thursday night at the Moda Center in the first game of the second half of the season for both teams.

“We had a lead and the lead kind of evaporated at the end of the third and then we got off to a poor start at the beginning of the fourth,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We had some empty offensive possessions that (Phoenix) were able to capitalize on. It kind of snowballed from there.”

The Trail Blazers are now 21-15 overall and 11-7 at home this season. The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Trail Blazers and ensures the Suns will win the season series between the two teams regardless of the result of their third and final meeting.

While Portland’s defense was never up to snuff -- the Suns shot no worse than 57 percent from the field in any quarter Thursday night -- the quantity and quality of their three-point attempts and an ability to generate offensive rebounds, and hence, second-chance points, allowed the Trail Blazers to not only survive, but thrive at times.

But every time it looked as if Portland might pull away, Phoenix answered right back. It happened when the Blazers led by 13 with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter -- the Suns would tie the game by the half -- and again in the third, when an 11-point lead was trimmed to two before the fourth.

“I was disappointed, in both halves we had a 13-point lead, I believe, in the first half and a 10-point lead in the second half,” said Stotts. “We didn’t have it for very long, I thought we could have played with the lead a little bit better.”

Playing from behind didn’t work any better. The Trail Blazers managed just one field goal in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, and while they managed to hang for a bit thanks to free throws, it wouldn’t be a long-term solution versus a Suns teams that shot nearly 60 percent for the game.

The Suns would eventually go on a 22-8 run to take their first double-digit lead of the game at 114-104 with just over five minutes to play. That lead would grow to as large as 13, with Portland getting neither the stops nor the makes it would take to overcome such a deficit late in the fourth.

“Tonight I thought we played a solid game, in stretches we allowed them to take over the game,” said Damian Lillard. “In the second quarter we had a nice run and then, to finish the second quarter, they went on a run. We went into the half not on the top side, they had momentum going into the half. Then we had another good third quarter and we didn’t finish that quarter. They kind of carried that momentum into the fourth and was able to have a really good fourth quarter. Any time you let a game slip away when you played well enough to win it, for the most part, it’s disappointing.”

Lillard led the Blazers with 30 points to go with eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. went 5-of-16 from the field to finish with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Enes Kanter shot 70 percent from the field and added another double-double to his season total with 16 points and 11 rebounds in just under 28 minutes. Robert Covington and Carmelo Anthony each added 13.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points. Chris Paul had 19, Mikal Bridges added 18 and both Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder contributed 13 in the winning effort.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in back-to-back games this weekend, with the first scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.