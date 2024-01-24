Late-Game Technicals Lead To Another Loss In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Hard as it might be to believe, losing by 62 points is now the second-oddest loss the Trail Blazers have suffered in Oklahoma City this season.

In the rematch of one of the worst losses in franchise history, the Trail Blazers went down by 13 in the first quarter, rallied to take a nine-point lead and were up by one with 15 seconds to play before head coach Chauncey Billups was assessed two technical fouls and ejected after trying to call a timeout before the Thunder went on to win 111-109 in front of 15,874 Tuesday night at Paycom Center.

“It’s just a tough situation,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “We got timeouts, referees usually are prepared for that, that instance, that situation. I’m at halfcourt trying to call a timeout. It’s just a frustrating play, my guys played too hard for that. It’s a frustrating play.”

The Trail Blazers are now 12-31 overall, 5-19 on the road and 0-3 versus the Thunder this season.

Portland, after being embarrassed by the Thunder by way of a 139-77 loss in Oklahoma City on January 11, entered Tuesday’s game determined to turn in not just a better performance, but a gutsier one as well. And they did just that, fighting back from an early deficit to hold a lead for much of the game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 46 percent from three and 81 percent from the free throw line.

“My guys played amazing,” said Billups. “They took the challenge, came in here saying all day that we need to go demand some respect based on the way that we’ve played against this team. They blew us out (by) 62 a week and a half ago, we said ‘Listen, either you’re going to roll or you’re going to get rolled on.’ That’s how this game works and our guys, they rolled today. They played really good, they shared the ball, defensively I thought we did a really good job, we made them earn everything today, and I was proud of my team.”

Chauncey Billups Postgame Interview | Portland Trail Blazers 109, Oklahoma City Thunder 111

The Thunder entered the fourth quarter leading by two, though neither team went up by more than one possession and the lead would change hands 14 times in the final 12 minutes.

An Anfernee Simons three with 30 seconds to play gave Portland a 109-106 advantage, though Jalen Williams would make a nine-foot pullup jumper on the ensuing possession to cut the advantage to one with 25.1 seconds in regulation.

Malcolm Brogdon brought the ball up the court on the next possession, with the Thunder responding by sending a double team at the veteran guard as soon as he crossed halfcourt. Stuck between two defenders, the halfcourt line and the sideline, Brogdon attempted to call a timeout, with Billups doing the same. But for whatever reason, no timeout was awarded and instead, Brogdon was called for a double dribble, which prompted a spirited response from Billups.

“Chaunce, the whole staff was calling timeout,” recounted Brogdon. “I turned, literally, to the ref on the sideline, clearly the ref didn’t want us to have a timeout so we couldn’t get one. I get scratched in the face, I’m bleeding at the end. This one’s not on us.”

And not only were the Blazers not awarded a timeout, Billups was assessed a first technical for making contact with one of the officials and then a second, called relatively quickly after the first, for following the official. As for the timeout, the crew chief, Bill Kennedy, said via post-game pool report that none of the three officials could take they eyes away from the play on the floor long enough to notice Billups’ pleas.

“The referee in the slot position was refereeing the double team that was right in front of him, which makes it difficult for number one to hear and number two to see a coach request a timeout behind him,” said Kennedy. “He is taught to referee the play until completion, which a double dribble happens, and he correctly calls the double dribble and then pursuant (to that) the technical fouls come forward.”

Portland Trail Blazers 109, Oklahoma City Thunder 111 | Game Highlights | Jan 23, 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would miss the first and make the second free throw to tie the game at 109-109. And on the ensuing possession, Jalen Williams would once again hit a well-defended jumper, this time from 18 feet, to give the Thunder a two-point lead.

Portland was awarded a timeout after Williams’ make to advance the ball with just over two seconds to play. But the Blazers would never get another shot, as Brogdon’s attempt at a lob to Deandre Ayton was stolen by Gilgeous-Alexander to end the game.

“They didn’t deserve for the game to end like that,” said Billups. “Obviously I feel bad for putting us in that position, but also, I’ve got to stand up for my guys. It is what it is and I’ll do it every day of the week.”

The loss overshadowed one of Scoot Henderson’s best games, with the rookie posting 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes.

Brogdon finished with 18 points, seven assists, two rebounds and a block in 35 minutes. Jerami Grant also added 18 points to go with five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes.

Jabari Walker posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds while Duop Reath contributed 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes off the bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 33 points and 10 assists.