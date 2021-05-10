Last Week Of The Regular Season Starts With Rockets

What a difference a few weeks and a couple thousand fans makes.

After going winless in an empty building in their previous extended homestand, the Trail Blazers now have a chance to finish off three-game stay at home undefeated in front of a small but dedicated collection of fans when the host the Houston Rockets Monday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 112-90

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-46

HOUSTON HOME: Rockets lead, 66-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-126 (OT), 12/26/20 (Portland)

LAST HOUSTON WIN: 104-101, 1/28/21 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Houston)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 10 game against the Rockets will be the third and final meeting between Portland and Houston in 2020- 21. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST GAME: Portland narrowly fell to the Rockets on Jan. 28 in Houston, 104-101. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists. Victor Oladipo led the Rockets with 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

• In two games against Houston this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 31.0 points (43.1% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 0.50 steals.

• Enes Kanter finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block at Houston on Jan. 28. Kanter has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games against the Rockets.

• Anfernee Simons recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3-PT) and pulled down a season-high eight rebounds against Houston on Jan. 28.

• Christian Wood added 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in his last game against Portland. Wood tied a career-high with 14 made field goals in Portland and Houston's first matchup this season on Dec. 26.

• Jae'Sean Tate has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steals in two games against Portland this season, including scoring 13 points in his NBA debut on Dec. 26.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington spent two separate seasons with the Rockets. He appeared in seven games in his 2013-14 rookie season, and returned for the second-half of the 2019-20 season. Covington averaged 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.60 steals and 2.20 blocks over 22 games with Houston in 2019-20.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #68 - Portland 124, San Antonio 102 — May 8, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers won every quarter, earning a decisive 22-point win over the Spurs Saturday night ... Portland improved to 14-0 when securing a double-digit halftime advantage ... Portland won by double-digits for the sixth time in their last seven wins ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... CJ McCollum added 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists ... Norman Powell scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, to go with six total rebounds and one assist ... Jusuf Nurkic finished with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block ... Anfernee Simons had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 27 minutes off the bench ... DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points (6-15 FG, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Lonnie Walker added 18 points and a season-high eight boards.

Game #67 - Portland 106, Los Angeles 101 — May 7, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers secured a key playoff win over the Lakers, winning 106-101 behind 38 points from Damian Lillard ... Portland recorded 20+ assists for the 11th consecutive game ... Damian Lillard recorded his 31st game with 30+ points, good for the third most 30+ point games in the league this season ... Lillard finished with 38 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists ... Norman Powell recorded 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist, steal and block ... Jusuf Nurkic finished with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ... Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 36 points (12-23 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 10-15 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists ... Alex Caruso added a season-high 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Game #66 - Portland 141, Cleveland 105 — May 5, 2021, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Six Trail Blazers finished with double-digit points en route to a season-high in scoring as Portland easily dispatched Cleveland, 141-105 ... Portland scored 140+ points in a non-OT game for the first time since 1993 ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter had 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks ... Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists ... CJ McCollum finished with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and five assists ... Anfernee Simons recorded 10 points and three assists ... Kevin Love led the Cavaliers in scoring with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT), eight rebounds and two assists ... Dean Wade added 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal.

INJURY NOTES

Carmelo Anthony (right ankle, sprain) is questionable and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Monday's game vs. Houston.

As for the Rockets, Kelly Olynk (right ankle; soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle; soreness) are questionable; Avery Bradley (personal reasons), Sterling Brown (head/face; lacerations), Dante Exum (right calf; strain), Eric Gordon (right groin; strain), David Nwaba (right wrist; sprain), Kevin Porter Jr. (left ankle; sprain), John Wall (right hamstring; strain) and D.J. Wilson (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.