Last Extended Trip Of Season Ends Monday In Minneapolis

The Trail Blazers finish off a four-game road trip and their season series versus the Timberwolves with a Northwest Division tilt Monday night at the Target Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 83-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 48-12

AT THE TIMBERWOLVES: Trail Blazers lead, 35-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-105, 12/8/18 (Portland)

LAST TIMBERWOLVES WIN: 112-96, 11/16/18 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves, 113-105, at Moda Center on Dec. 8. Portland outrebounded Minnesota in the contest, 53-40. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists while Andrew Wig- gins scored a team-high 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for Minnesota.

• In three games against the Timberwolves this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 20.7 points (38.0% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Lillard has made at least four three-pointers in three of his last five games against the Timberwolves.

• Al-Farouq Aminu recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block against the Timberwolves on Dec. 8. In two games against Minnesota this season, he has averaged 8.3 points (40.0% FG, 77.8% FT), 7.3 rebounds and 1.70 steals.

• Meyers Leonard had 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists against the Timberwolves on Nov. 4. He posted 10 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes at Minnesota on Nov. 16.

• Maurice Harkless logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in his lone outing this season against the Timberwolves on Dec. 8.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 18.7 points (43.2% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Towns has posted nine double-doubles in 15 career games against Portland.

• Andrew Wiggins has averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.00 steals in three games against the Trail Blazers this sea- son. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague were teammates at Wake Forest during the 2008-09 season.

• CONNECTION: Minnesota guard Jerryd Bayless was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 11th overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. In two seasons with Portland, Bayless averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 127 games (11 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Both Jusuf Nurkic (broken left leg) and CJ McCollum (left popliteus strain) our out for Momday's game in Minneapolis. Nurkic is out for the season, while McCollum, who is not with the team on the trip, will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Portland.

As for the Timberwolves, Robert Covington (right knee), Luol Deng (right Achilles), Derrick Rose (right elbow) and Jeff Teague (left foot) are out. Taj Gibson (left calf) is doubtful.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.