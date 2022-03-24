Last Extended Homestand Of The Season Starts With Loss To Spurs

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers began their last extended homestand of the 2021-22 season with a 133-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in front of a crowd of 16,610 Tuesday night at Moda Center.

“From the very start of the game we didn’t pay attention to a lot of the details we knew that this team would do,” said head coach Chauncey Billups. “We knew they were going to play fast, we knew offensive rebounds, everything. We talked about it, I don’t think we prepared for the battle that was going to happen.”

With the loss, the Trail Blazers are 27-45 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference standings with 10 games to play, and 17-19 at home this season. The Trail Blazers are now 0-2 versus the Spurs this season with two games, both in San Antonio, to play in the season series.

Tuesday’s game wasn’t competitive but for the first few minutes of play, with the Spurs leading by as many as 19 in the first quarter and 28 in the first half. San Antonio would put up 81 points in the first half on nearly 60 percent shooting from both the field and from three, making the second half little more than a 24-minute obligation for both teams.

“It was a disappointing effort,” said Billups. “It was a really embarrassing first half. Give up 81 points, they I think at that time had 21 fastbreak points, 30 points in the paint, they had it everywhere. I don’t know how many threes they made. They had it going every which way. By way of that, it was pretty ugly.”

Ben McLemore went 7-of-9 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line for a team-high 23 points off the bench. Drew Eubanks went 8-of-13 from the field for 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes versus his former team.

Both Trendon Watford and Elijah Hughes added 10 points to round out Portland’s double-digit scorers. Greg Brown III grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds to go with seven points and two assists in 26 minutes.

Justise Winslow started Tuesday’s game but left after just over seven minutes with soreness in his left calf. He did not return.

The Spurs had five players finish in double figures led by 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting for Dejounte Murray.

Next up, the Trail Blazers begin an all-home, back-to-back series versus the Houston Rockets, owners of the worst record in the NBA at 18-55, Friday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.