Knecht Prepares For Next Step During Workout In Portland

Dalton Knecht figured he might be ready to make the jump to the NBA after two years at Northeastern Junior College followed by two more at Northern Colorado.

He was named All-Big Sky second team after leading the conference in scoring his final season at Northern Colorado, and considering the success that many players from mid-majors now have in the pros, getting a crack at an NBA roster seemed reasonable.

But he ultimately decided to return to college, transferring to Tennessee for his fifth and final season in the amateur ranks, after being told that there were still questions he’d need to answer.

Dalton Knecht Media Availability | Portland Trail Blazers Pre-Draft Workout

“I put my name in the draft and talked to some agencies and they told me I had to go to a higher market and play against better competition,” said Knecht. “That’s what I did, took a bet on myself and it paid off pretty good.”

It certainly seems that way.

The 6-6 Colorado native, with averages of 21.7 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, and 40 percent from three, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 36 games, all starts, for the Volunteers, was named a consensus First-Team All-American, a finalist for both the Wooden and Naismith awards and the SEC Player of the Year and is on the verge of being selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Knecht participated in a solo workout Thursday morning at the Trail Blazers’ practice facility in Tualatin with hopes of showing the team that, after going from from junior college to a small college to a land-grant university, that he’s ready to take step up to the pros.

“I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do, so if that’s being a role player or whatever it needs to be, I’m going to go do that and do it at the best ability I can do,” said Knecht after his workout with the Trail Blazers. “I think I can play two and three and then if I have to, I think I can play the one. Big guard, I played it at Tennessee a little bit so I think I could play (point guard), I’m real versatile.”