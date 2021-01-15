Jusuf Nurkic Breaks Right Wrist, Out Indefinitely

Jusuf Nurkic can't seem to catch a figurative break when it comes to literal breaks.

The 7-0 center out of Bosnian and Herzegovina suffered a broken right wrist in the third quarter of Thursday’s game versus the Pacers Thursday night at the Moda Center.

The injury occurred around the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, as Nurkic fell after contesting a drive attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner. Nurkic took a hard fall to the floor and remained there for some time before getting up and immediately heading to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. X-rays taken taken during the game showed a fracture to his right wrist, which, depending on the severity and location of the break, could sideline the center for the foreseeable future.

Thursday’s game was the 20th regular season game Nurkic had played since returning from a broken leg suffering in a win versus the Nets back in March of 2019. His status going forward is to be determined, though he is almost certain to miss significant time with a fractured wrist.

Nurkic is averaging 10.3 points on 51 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds. 2.8 assists, a steal and a block in 23.6 minutes per game this season.