Homestand Starts With Hawks

AFter returning from a 2-1 road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (30-20) begin a four-game, two-week homestand by hosting the Atlanta Hawks (15-32) Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Hawks lead, 57-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 35-21

AT THE HAWKS: Hawks lead, 36-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-89, 1/5/18 (Portland)

LAST HAWKS WIN: 104-89, 12/30/17 (Atlanta)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Hawks during the 2018-19 season. The teams split the season series in 2017-18, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers shot 53.8% from the fi eld while holding the Hawks to 36.1% shooting in a 110-89 victory in Portland on Jan. 5, 2018. CJ McCollum led seven Portland players in double figures with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3-PT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Dennis Schroder was the high scorer for Atlanta, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists.

• CRASHING THE BOARDS: Atlanta is fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (11.7) while Portland is sixth (11.4). The Trail Blazers are fourth in the league in second chance points per game (14.8) while the Hawks are seventh (14.1).

• In two games against the Hawks last season, CJ McCollum averaged 19.0 points (47.1% FG, 50.0% 3-PT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.00 blocks. In his last three home games against Atlanta, McCollum has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

• Damian Lillard played in one game against Atlanta in 2017-18, recording 14.0 points on 6-of-15 shooting (2-6 3-PT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. Lillard has scored 20-plus in two of his last three games against the Hawks, posting averages of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.67 steals in those three contests.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 9.5 points (36.8% FG, 83.3% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.50 blocks and 1.00 steal in two games against Atlanta last season.

• Atlanta native Al-Farouq Aminu has scored in double figures in four of his last five games against the Hawks, including 14 points in the last meeting.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Taurean Prince averaged 11.5 points (42.1% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 9.0 re-bounds and 3.5 assists. • John Collins averaged 6.0 points (23.1% FG, 75.0% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Portland last season.

• CONNECTION: Terry Stotts earned his first NBA head coaching job with the Hawks, where he spent two seasons at the helm from 2002-04.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Nik Stauskas and Hawks forward Justin Anderson were teammates in Philadelphia during the 2016-17 season.

INJURY NOTES

Nik Stauskas (left knee) is doubtful while Anfernee Simons (G League) and Gary Trent Jr. are out for Saturday’s game vs. Atlanta.

For the Hawks, Jaylen Adams (G League), Kent Bazemore (right ankle), Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Alex Poythress (G League) are out. *Kevin Huerter (neck) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.