Homestand Starts With First Game This Season Versus Thunder

After starting 2019 on the road with an overtime victory on New Year's Day, the Portland Trail Blazers (22-16) being a five-game homestand by hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-16) Friday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Series tied, 116-116

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 77-40

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 76-39

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 3/25/18 (Oklahoma City)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 105-99, 2/5/17 (Oklahoma City)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2018-19 season. Portland swept the season series in 2017-18, 4-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outlasted the Thunder, 108-105 in Oklahoma City on March 25. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 34 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and a steal while Russell Westbrook paced the Thunder with 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

• ACTIVE STREAKS: The Trail Blazers have won six straight games against the Thunder, and eight straight against Oklahoma City at Moda Center.

• In four games against the Thunder last season, CJ McCollum averaged 27.8 points (53.8% FG, 45.2% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. McCollum has scored at least 21 points in each of his last five games against Oklahoma City.

• Damian Lillard averaged 26.7 points (38.2% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 97.1% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.33 steals in three games against the Thunder last season. Lillard has scored 25-plus points in three of his last six games against the Thunder.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 17.8 points (57.4% FG, 56.3% FT), 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.00 block in four games against the Thunder last season. Nurkic has scored at least 17 points in five of his six games against the Thunder with the Trail Blazers.

• Russell Westbrook averaged 25.0 points (39.6% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 60.0% FT), 8.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.25 steals in four games against the Trail Blazers last season. Westbrook has had a double-double in two of his last three games against Portland.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Paul George averaged 21.5 points (41.1% FG, 28.1% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.00 steal. George has shot 0-of-7 from the three-point line in each of his last two games against Portland, but made at least four three-pointers in each of his three games against the Trail Blazers before that.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry and Thunder center Nerlens Noel were teammates in Dallas from 2016-18.

• CONNECTION: Thunder guard Raymond Felton played for the Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season, averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 re-bounds and 6.5 assists in 60 games (56 starts).

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report, though Caleb Swanigan will be unavailable as he is on assignment with the Texas Legends of the G-League.

Alex Brines (personal reasons) and Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon) are out for the Thunder.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also air on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.