Homestand Ends With Matinee Versus Memphis

The Trail Blazers have three losses by a combined total of four points to show for the first three games of a four-game homestand. They’ll have one last chance to do better than a come away with a close loss when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in the second consecutive game between the two Western Conference teams Sunday afternoon at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 51-41

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-18

MEMPHIS HOME: Series is tied, 23-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-135, 7/31/20 (Portland)

LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 130-128, 4/23/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Memphis)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 25 game against the Grizzlies will be the second of three meetings between Portland and Memphis this sea- son. All three matchups come within a four-game span, concluding on April 28 in Memphis. The Grizzlies lead the season series, 1-0.

• SECOND HELPINGS: Memphis and Portland average the most second chance points in the NBA, at 15.3 and 15.1 per game respectively. The Grizzlies collect the second most offensive rebounds (11.1), while the Trail Blazers are tied for fourth (10.7).

• LAST GAME: The Grizzlies edged out the Trail Blazers, 130-128, on April 23, handing Portland its third consecutive loss by two or fewer points. Damian Lillard led Portland with 27 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 8-10 FT), three rebounds and five assists, while Ja Morant led Memphis with 33 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and 13 assists.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six games against the Grizzlies.

• Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and five assists against Memphis on April 23. Both his scoring and rebounding totals were season highs, and it was his eighth career game with 25+ points and 15+ boards.

• CJ McCollum recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), tied a season high with nine rebounds and handed out seven assists on April 23 against the Grizzlies.

• On April 23, Ja Morant recorded his fourth career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, including the second in his last three appearances.

• In his second game back from injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting (3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench on April 23.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,993 career 3PM) is 10th on the NBA all-time list for made three-pointers. With seven more three-pointers, Lillard will be the second-fastest player in league history to reach 2,000 made threes (Curry, 597 games). Lillard is currently at 669 games for his career.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #59 - Memphis 130, Portland 128 — April 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland was not able to hold off Memphis late, giving up a third consecutive loss by two or fewer points as they fell 130-128 Friday night in Portland ... Portland had six players score in double-figures for the second consecutive game ... Damian Lillard led Portland in scoring with 27 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 8-10 FT), three rebounds and five assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded season-highs in both scoring and rebounding, finishing with 26 points, 17 rebounds and five assists ... CJ McCollum added 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), tied a season-high with nine rebounds and had seven assists ... Norman Powell had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points ... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points and seven boards off the bench ... Ja Morant led Memphis with 33 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and 13 assists ... It was his fourth career game with at least 30 and 10.

Game #58 - Denver 106, Portland 105 — April 21, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers suffered a second one-point loss in as many nights, falling to the Nuggets 106-105 Wednesday night in Portland ... Portland had six players score in double-figures for the 15th time this season ... Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Lillard passed Jason Kidd and is now in sole possession of 10th on the NBA all-time list for made threes ... CJ McCollum added 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT), a season-high nine rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Norman Powell had 17 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-8 FT) and two rebounds, assists and steals ... Robert Covington recorded 12 points and eight boards ... Jusuf Nurkic finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists ... Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists ... Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, all coming in the first quarter.

Game #57 - LA Clippers 113, Portland 112 — April 20, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

With both squads without their respective stars, the Trail Blazers weren't able to hold off a fourth-quarter Clipper comeback, getting edged out 113-112 Tuesday night at Moda Center ... Portland recorded single-digit turnovers for the 22nd time this season, a mark which leads the NBA ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 28 points (11-26 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Norman Powell added 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3-PT), one rebound, three assists and one steal ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 18 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and tied a career-high with three steals ... Nassir Little had seven points and 10 boards ... Paul George led the Clippers with 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and six boards.

INJURY NOTES

Derrick Jones Jr. (right hip, contusion) is questionable and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Sunday’s game vs. Memphis.

As for the Grizzlies, Jonas Valanciunas (concussion protocol) is questionable and Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; return from injury management) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.