Homestand Ends With Loss To Shorthanded Nets

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers finished up a five-game homestand with a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

“It was a very competitive game, neither team had a double-digit lead,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We’ve just got to go on the road and get some wins.”

The Trail Blazers are now 25-18 overall and 14-9 at home this season. After winning the first three games of their homestand, Portland has now lost the last two heading into a four-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Much like in their blowout loss to the Mavericks Sunday night, the Trail Blazers were unable to shoot the three with any kind of accuracy in the second half. So while their defense, which was serviceable at times in the third and fourth quarters, held the Nets to 42 percent shooting from the field and just 2-of-17 from three in the second half, it couldn’t make up for Portland shooting 7-of-26 from deep.

Simply put, when Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combine to shoot 7-of-26 from for the game and 2-of-12 in the second half from three, the Trail Blazers are typically going to have a hard time coming away with a win, even against a team playing without two -- neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving made the trip -- of their three best players.

Had Portland limited Brooklyn’s points in the paint -- the Nets tallied 64 such points on 62 percent shooting -- and 24 fastbreak points, maybe they end up pulling the game out despite their backcourt struggling. Had the officials not called a foul against Portland on a fastbreak, only for the call to be overturned, a decision that still robbed the Trail Blazers of two nearly-sure points down three with 16.5 seconds to play, maybe they give themselves a chance to at least send the game to overtime.

But none of those things happened.

Enes Kanter had one of the best statistical games of the season, going 6-of-8 from the field and 7-of-8 from three for 19 points to go with 19 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes.

Lillard went 5-of-17 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line for 22 points, nine assists and three rebounds. McCollum went 5-of-19 for 16 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington each finished with 13 and Carmelo Anthony contributed 15 points off the bench.

James Harden finished with 25 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds in 40 minutes. Jeff Green added 20 and Nick Claxton scored 16 on 8-of-10 shooting, with almost all of those coming in the restricted area.

Portland now heads East to play three-straight games in Florida starting with a Thursday tilt versus the Heat in Miami. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.