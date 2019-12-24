Homestand Ends With Another Loss To New Orleans

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers ended a four-game homestead with a disappointing 102-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in front of a sellout crowd of 19,499 Monday night at the Moda Center.

Portland is now 14-17 overall and 8-7 at home this season. The loss ends a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season thus far, and is their second in as many tries versus the Pelicans this season.

"That was a tough game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stott. "The obvious thing was three-point shooting, it was the difference. They shot extremely well and we didn't."

It's not often that the result of an NBA game can be distilled down to one statistic, but that was the case Monday night. A perimeter-oriented team, the Trail Blazers rely on three-point shooting, particularly from their starting backcourt, to give themselves a chance to win on a night-to-night basis.

But Monday night, that long-range shooting was nowhere to be found for the Trail Blazers. They were able to make do in the first half despite their shooting woes, going up by as many as 10 in the second quarter despite making just one three, a first-quarter buzzer beater from Carmelo Anthony.

However, the Pelicans would go 12-4 to end the half to cut the lead to 56-54 by the intermission.

From there, the bottom fell out, thanks almost entirely to an inability to make shots, be they open or otherwise, from three. Portland went just 4-of-29 from the three-point line, a disheartening statistic highlighted by Damian Lillard going 0-of-10 from three and CJ McCollum going 2-of-10.

"We just didn't shoot well," said Lillard. "I thought we got some pretty good looks, the ball just didn't go in."

To make matters worse, the Pelicans, a team that had lost 14 of their last 15 games, had a banner night from the three-point line, shooting 43 percent from distance. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday made as many three-pointers (four) as the entirety of Portland's roster, while Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and E-Twaun Moore each netted multiple threes over the course of the game.

By time the final buzzer sounded, the Pelicans had outscored the Blazers 45-12 from behind the arc. New Orleans also had the advantage in second-chance points (14-12) and fast break points (14-12), which, along with a significant advantage in points off of three-pointers, allowed the road team to overcome Portland's 12-point advantage in points in the paint.

"Some nights it just don't go in," said Lillard. "Tonight was one of those nights but I think I've been scoring and shooting the ball well in his league for long enough to know that it's not something that I'm about to go home and stay up over."

TOP PERFORMERS

Four Blazers scored in double figures led bye Carmelo Anthony, who returned after missing a game with a left knee contusion to put up 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

CJ MCCollum went 9-of-22 from there field to finish with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes. It is the fifth consecutive game in which he's scored at least 20 points.

Damian Lillard finished 6-of-21 from the field for 18 points while also tallying seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in just under 37 minutes.

Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and 16 rebounds to go with four blocks and two assists in 32 minutes. Monday's game was the 15th in a row in which Whiteside has finished with a double-double, matching the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Five Pelicans finished in double figures led bye 21 from Jrue Holiday. Both Brandon Ingram (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Derrick Favors (12 points, 13 rebounds) finished with double-doubles.

NOTABLE

• Portland out-scored New Orleans 48-36 in the paint.

• Both teams recorded six steals and six blocks.

• Portland was 16-of-18 from the free throw line while New Orleans was 11-of-16 from the stripes.

• Portland finished with 11 turnovers to 13 for the Pelicans.

QUOTABLE

"It's disappointing. We had a chance to run this homestead and have a streak going into Christmas, so that's disappointing." -- Terry Stotts

NEXT UP

With their holiday homestead now over, the Trail Blazers have Christmas Eve off before boarding a plane to Salt Lake City on Christmas. The next day, they'll face the Utah Jazz in a nationally-televised game at Vivant Smarthome Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.