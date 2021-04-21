Homestand Continues Wednesday With Nuggets

After starting off a four-game homestand with a one-point loss to the Clippers, the Trail Blazers will once again attempt to get a win versus a team above them in the Western Conference standings when they host the Nuggets in the second night of a back-to-back at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 99-86

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 69-23

DENVER HOME: Nuggets lead, 63-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-115, 8/6/20 (Denver)

LAST DENVER WIN: 111-106, 2/23/21 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Denver)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 21 game against the Nuggets will be the second of three meetings between Portland and Denver this season. The Nuggets lead the season series, 1-0.

• CRASHING THE GLASS: Portland and Denver both rank in the top-five in offensive rebounds and second chance points this sea- son. The Trail Blazers average 10.7 offensive rebounds (fifth) and 15.1 second-chance points (second), while the Nuggets average 10.8 offensive rebounds (third) and 14.1 second chance points (fifth).

• LAST GAME: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets, 111-106, on Feb. 23 in Denver. Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and 13 assists. Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 41 points (17-32 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal.

• In eight career games against the Nuggets, Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 18.8 points (51.3% FG, 75.0% FT), 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Nurkic spent the first two-plus seasons of his career in Denver.

• Carmelo Anthony added 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block at the Nuggets on Feb. 23. Anthony has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games against Denver.

• Enes Kanter recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block at Denver on Feb. 23.

• Michael Porter Jr. finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block against Portland on Feb. 23.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,988 career 3PM) is tied with Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for career made three-pointers. Lillard is third among active players (Curry, Harden).

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony spent seven-plus seasons with the Denver Nuggets from 2003-2011. An- thony ranks third in Nuggets franchise history in scoring (13,970 points ), made field goals (4,989), and minutes played (20,521).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #57 - LA Clippers 113, Portland 112 — April 20, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

With both squads without their respective stars, the Trail Blazers weren't able to hold off a fourth-quarter Clipper comeback, getting edged out 113-112 Tuesday night at Moda Center ... Portland recorded single-digit turnovers for the 22nd time this season, a mark which leads the NBA ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 28 points (11-26 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Norman Powell added 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3-PT), one rebound, three assists and one steal ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 18 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and tied a career-high with three steals ... Nassir Little had seven points and 10 boards ... Paul George led the Clippers with 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and six boards.

Game #56 - Charlotte 109, Portland 101 — April 18, 2021, Spectrum Center, Charlotte

In the second game without Damian Lillard, Portland wasn't able to overcome 44 first-quarter Charlotte points and eventually fell, 109-101 to the Hornets in Charlotte ... Portland outrebounded Charlotte on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-11 advantage in second chance points ... Carmelo Anthony led Portland in scoring with 24 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists, tying his season-high with six three-pointers ... CJ McCollum added 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Norman Powell finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks ... Enes Kanter had 12 points and seven boards off the bench ... Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 34 points (13-24 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists ... PJ Washington added 23 points and eight boards.

Game #55 - Portland 107, San Antonio 106 — April 16, 2021, AT&T Center, San Antonio

The Trail Blazers come back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, defeating the Spurs 107-106 despite an absent Damian Lillard ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the third consecutive contest ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, tying his second-highest scoring total of the season ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist ... Enes Kanter finished with 10 points, 13 boards and two assists, recording his 30th double-double of the season ... DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have not yet released their injury report for Wednesday’s game, however, Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out.

As for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (left ACL; injury) and Monte Morris (right hamstring; strain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.