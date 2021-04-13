Homestand Against The Eastern Conference Continues With Celtics

Through 53 games this season, the Portland Trail Blazers have faced every team in the Eastern Conference except one: the Boston Celtics. That will change Tuesday night when the Trail Blazers host the Celtics in a nationally televised contest at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Celtics lead, 69-47

PORTLAND HOME: Celtics lead, 31-27

MIAMI HOME: Celtics lead, 38-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 97-92, 2/27/19 (Boston)

LAST BOSTON WIN: 128-124, 8/2/20 (Boston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Boston)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 13 game against the Celtics will be the first of two meetings between Portland and Boston this season. The final game will be played on May 2.

• LAST SEASON: The Celtics took the season series in 2019-20, 2-0. Either Portland or Boston has swept the other each of the past three seasons, and five of the last six games have been decided by six points or fewer.

• In Damian Lillard's only game against Boston last season, he recorded 30 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, 16 assists and one block, with his 16 dimes matching a career-high.

• In his second game back from injury last season on Aug. 2, Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), to go with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block against the Celtics.

• CJ McCollum averaged 22.5 points (41.5% FG, 42.1% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.00 blocks in two games against the Celtics last season, including a 28-point, 10-rebound performance that accounted for one of his four double-doubles in 2019-20.

• Jayson Tatum averaged 35.0 points (56.8% FG, 65.0% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.50 blocks in two games against Portland last season. On February 25 of last season, Tatum hit a career-high eight three-pointers against the Trail Blazers.

• In two games against Portland last season, Jaylen Brown averaged 27.0 points (48.6% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 81.8% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.50 steals.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,983 career 3PM) is 11th on the NBA's all-time list for made three-pointers, five behind Jason Kidd (1,988) in 10th.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #53 - Miami 107, Portland 98 — April 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each finished with 22 and 20 points, and Portland committed 17 turnovers en route to a 107-98 loss Sunday night at Moda Center ... Portland's bench outscored Miami's reserves, 37-32 ... Norman Powell led Portland with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 17 points as well (7-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT), to go with six rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard had 12 points (3-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), passing Dirk Nowitzki for 11th on the NBA all-time list of made three-pointers ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds ... Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington each scored nine points for the Trail Blazers ... Bam Adebayo led Miami with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jimmy Butler added 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Game #52 - Portland 118, Detroit 103 — April 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Enes Kanter broke the 45 year old franchise rebounding record, and the Portland Trail Blazers rode his 20-20 night to a 118-103 win Saturday night at Moda Center ... Enes Kanter paced the Trail Blazers with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 30 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks ... Kanter's 30 rebounds were a career-high, NBA season-high, and franchise-record ... Damian Lillard added 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists, and passed Joe Johnson for 12th on the NBA all-time list ... CJ McCollum finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Nassir Little had 11 points on 5-of-5 from the field (1-1 3-PT) in 24 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds ... Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists ... Frank Jackson added 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds.

Game #51 - Utah 122, Portland 103 — April 8, 2021, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Despite obtaining a three-point half-time lead, the Trail Blazers weren't able to hand Utah a third consecutive loss, as they fell 122-103 in Salt Lake City ... Portland outscored Utah 10-7 in transition ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Robert Covington finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks ... Enes Kanter had eight points, seven boards and two assists off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting (1-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), as well as five rebounds and four assists ... Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 20 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Tuesday’s game versus the Celtics.

As the Celtics, Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW and nationally on TNT. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.