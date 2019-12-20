Home Back-To-Back Starts With Magic On 80's Night

The Portland Trail Blazers begin their first all-home back-to-back series of there 2019-20 season Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center. The game is also the second "Decade Night" of the season, with the Trail Blazers looking back at the 1980's during Friday's contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 34-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 19-11

AT THE MAGIC: Trail Blazers lead, 15-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-112, 11/28/18 (Portland)

LAST MAGIC WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Magic during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series with the Magic, 2-0.

• SEASON SWEEPS: Portland has a five game win-streak against the Magic, which includes sweeping the season-series each of the last two seasons.

• Damian Lillard averaged 41.0 points (57.8% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 78.9% FT), 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in two games against the Magic during the 2018-19 season. Lillard has shot over 50.0% from the three-point line in each of his last five games against Orlando. He went 27-of-48 (56.3% 3-PT) from deep in those five contests.

• On November 18, 2018, Damian Lillard hit a franchise-record 10 three pointers against Orlando, breaking the previous franchise record of nine.

• In two games against the Magic last season, CJ McCollum averaged 18.5 points (44.8% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six matchups with Orlando.

• Hassan Whiteside has career averages of 15.6 points and 12.6 rebounds against the Magic. He enters the game with 12 consecutive double-doubles. A 13th straight double-double would tie him with Bill Walton for the third-longest double-double streak in franchise history.

• In two games against Portland last season, Evan Fournier averaged 17.0 points (44.8% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He recorded a career-high two blocks against Portland on Nov. 20, 2018.

• Nikola Vucevic averaged 22.0 points (64.3% FG, 80.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games against Portland last season. Vucevic has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja spent the first three seasons of his career with the Magic (2015-18), averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Orlando forward Al-Farouq Aminu averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in four seasons playing for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19.

INJURY NOTES

Mario Hezonja (back spasms) is probable while Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Friday's game.￼

As for the Magic, Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee; meniscus tear) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.