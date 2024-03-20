Home And Away On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 117

Trail Blazers face the Atlanta Hawks on March 13, 2024. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

After sitting out last week, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, got off the bench to record the 117th edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe to below...

Topics on this week's edition include...

• The Trail Blazers playing well enough but still losing in recent road games in New Orleans and Chicago

• Brooke and Theo's weekend in the Windy City

• The pros and cons of NBA player podcasts

• Damian Lillard showing up in Chicago, but NOT with Olivia Rodrigo

• Adam Sandler's net worth and longing for the days of "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore"

• Brooke meeting Eddie Vedder

• Dalano Banton banter

• Duop Reath mismatches and crossovers

• Three rookies in the starting lineup

• "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie" with Toumani and Duop