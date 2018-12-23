Holiday Homestand Ends Sunday With Mavericks

Before heading out for a two-game Christmas road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (18-14) finish up a three-game homestand by hosting the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) on Christmas Eve, Eve at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 82-71

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers, 51-24

AT THE MAVERICKS: Mavericks lead, 47-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-93, 1/26/18 (Dallas)

LAST MAVERICKS WIN: 111-102, 12/4/18 (Dallas)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Dallas)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Mavericks led after the first quarter, 34-20, and Portland could never recover, falling in Dallas, 111-102, on Dec. 4. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 33 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists while Luka Donic paced Dallas with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

• RECENT TREND: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in three-point shooting over the last five games, connecting on 39.4% of their attempts from deep. The Mavericks rank 29th in the league in three-point shooting over that span, making just 30.5% of their attempts.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his last 11 games against the Mavericks, including three games with 30-plus points. Lillard has averaged 28.5 points per game in that span and has connected on at least four three-pointers in five of those 11 games.

• CJ McCollum scored 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting (2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Mavericks on Dec. 4. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six outings against Dallas.

• Al-Farouq Aminu had a double-double of 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and 13 rebounds to go with two assists and one steal at Dal- las on Dec. 4. Aminu, who played for Dallas in the 2014-15 season, has recorded nine double-doubles against the Mavericks in his career.

• DeAndre Jordan recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 4. Jordan has pulled down at least 16 rebounds in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts helped lead Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship in one of his four seasons as a Mavericks assistant coach from 2008-12.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry played 70 games (42 starts) for the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.13 steals and 29.0 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Sunday's contest.

The Mavericks have not submitted their injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.