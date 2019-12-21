Holiday Homestand Continues Saturday With Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers' "Home For The Holidays" homestand continues Saturday night when they host the first meetings this season versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center in the second game of an all home back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 84-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 48-12

AT THE TIMBERWOLVES: Trail Blazers lead, 36-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-122, 4/1/19 (Minnesota)

LAST MINNESOTA WIN: 112-96, 11/16/18 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game will be the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series with the Timberwolves in 2018-19, 3-1.

• POINTS ON THE BOARD: The Timberwolves (113.6 points per game) and the Trail Blazers (112.8 points per game) rank seventh and eighth in the league in scoring respectively.

• BLOCK PARTY: Portland ranks second in the league in blocks (6.55 blocks per game) while Minnesota is fourth (6.07 blocks per game).

• Damian Lillard averaged 19.3 points (37.3% FG, 34.6% 3-PT, 81.8% FT), 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in four games against Minnesota during the 2018-19 season. Lillard has scored at least 28 points in three of his last four home games against the Timberwolves.

• In three games against the Timberwolves last season, CJ McCollum averaged 17.7 points (48.9% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. In his last six games against Minnesota, McCollum has shot 15-of-30 (50.0%) from the three-point line.

• Hassan Whiteside averaged 8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in two games against the Timberwolves with Miami last season.

• In four games against Portland last season, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 18.3 points (38.5% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. In 16 career games against the Trail Blazers, Towns has recorded 10 double-doubles.

• Andrew Wiggins averaged 20.3 points (41.1% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games against Portland last season. Wiggins has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: In two stints playing for the Timberwolves (2010-12, 2018-19), Portland forward Anthony Tolliver averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Minnesota players Jake Layman (2016-19), Shabazz Napier (2016-18) and Noah Vonleh (2015-18) each played multiple seasons for the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Timberwolves associated head coach David Vanterpool was an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers from 2012-19.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have yet to release their full injury report for Saturday's game, though Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

The Timberwolves have not yet submitted injuries for Saturday's game.

BROADCAST NOTE

Saturday's game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.