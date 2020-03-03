Guards Lead The Way To Finish Trip With A Win In Orlando

ORLANDO -- When the Trail Blazers embarked on a three-game trip through the Eastern Conference, the hope was that starting point guard Damian Lillard, who stayed back in Portland due to a right groin strain, might be able to join up with the the team at some point on the trip, most likely in Orlando.

It didn't work out that way, but the Trail Blazers guards in attendance Monday night more than made up for Lillard's absence.

CJ McCollum and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 65 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 130-107 victory over the Magic in front of a crowd of 18,078 Monday night at Amway Center in Orlando.

"I like the way we moved the ball," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought we just played a solid game from start to finish."

The Trail Blazers are now 27-35 overall and 11-22 on the road this season. The Blazers have swept the season series versus the Magic and have now won seven straight versus the Eastern Conference club.

With the win, the Trail Blazers move up to ninth in the Western Conference standings and are 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot with 20 games to play.

After losses to the Pacers and Hawks in the first two games of the trip, Portland needed to come away with a win Monday night to head home with some confidence and avoid falling further back in the standings. McCollum more than did his part in avoiding a winless trip in the first quarter, going 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from three for 17 first-quarter points.

"We wanted to get at least one going back," said McCollum. "We dropped two of them, we felt like we should have won at least one of those two. We didn't, that's our reality, so now we had to try to right some of our wrongs and get one before we go back home."

But while getting off to a good start versus the Magic -- Portland scored the first seven points of the game and went on a 13-0 run late in the first quarter -- was certainly preferable to the alternative, the same could have been said of the previous games in Indianapolis and Atlanta, and both of those contests ended in losses.

But rather than being outplayed in the second quarter once the game got turned over to an already injury-depleted bench, something that happened in the previous two losses, Portland actually extended their lead in the second 12 minutes of Monday's game. McCollum, Hassan Whiteside and Mario Hezonja, who had one of his best games of the season playing against one of his former teams, each contributed six points in the quarter while the team as a whole shot nearly 60 percent from the field.

Even with Orlando guard Terrence Ross going 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-8 from three for 13 second-quarter points, Portland took an 11-point lead into the half while scoring 69 points, the most the Magic had allowed in a first half this season.

But while second quarters haven't been kind to the Blazers as of late, third quarters haven't been much better. So when the Blazers were outscored by seven while shooting under 40 percent in the third, the chances of suffering another second-half collapse and subsequently heading back to Portland empty-handed improved considerably.

But so has Gary Trent Jr. The second-year guard out of Duke has made steady progress all season, but has lifted his game to another level since assuming a starting role in place of Lillard. That was especially true in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game. With McCollum on the bench, Trent Jr. went to work, scoring on a combination of drives, pullups and three-pointers.

"When you're missing a player like Damian Lillard, we have to win collectively as a group," said Trent Jr. "CJ is a great scorer, a great player, so when he's not out there we've got to feed off each other. We've got to feed off each other to score and that's what we did."

Trent Jr. would go on to score 14 points in the fourth on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 shooting from three and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

"That's what you work hard for," said Trent Jr. "The fourth quarter, you're relatively tired, been playing the whole game, that's when you've got to lock in. That's why you put in hours, that's why you put reps into it. Just having a certain mentality to not let fatigue take you away from the mental aspect or it or the physical part."

With Trent Jr. rolling, McCollum going 4-of-6 in under 6 minutes for nine fourth-quarter points, Trevor Ariza completing a four-point play, Caleb Swanigan holding Orlando's post players in check and Hezonja holding his own as a ball handler, Portland outscored Orlando by 19 in the fourth to pull away for the 23-point victory and their first road win since January.

"I thought Gary Trent did a nice job, offensively I thought we moved the ball," said Stotts. "Caleb Swanigan in the second half made a lot of nice basketball plays. Mario Hezonja played an excellent game, both halves. With CJ out he became more of a playmaker, a facilitator and it was good to see. Mario’s capable of playing like that."

McCollum led all scorers with 41 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field, 6-of-12 shooting from three and 7-of-7 shooting from the line to go with five assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes. McCollum has now made at least three three-pointers in the last 10 games, matching a franchise best.

"That's what CJ does, he does it day in and day out," said Trent Jr. "You see him work on it every day in practice so when it comes to game time, it looks as effortless and as flawless as it does, it's no surprise."

Trent Jr. shot 9-of-16 from the field for 24 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes. The Duke product is averaging 12.7 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from three in his last 10 games.

"Gary has had a really good season and he's gotten better as the season has gone along," said Stotts. "We need it, frankly. Without Damian, we needed him. But now when Damian comes back, he's gained a lot of confidence and I continue to say about Gary is that as much as you look at his shot-making, his defense has kept him on the court more often than not."

Hassan Whiteside finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes. Carmelo Anthony added 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists and Ariza finished with 11 points in 36 minutes.

Hezonja was instrumental in the win, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes while finishing with a plus/minus of +22.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic in both scoring (30) and rebounding (11). Ross finished with 23 points off the bench.

With the three-game trip now complete, the Trail Blazers head home to Portland, where they'll play seven of their next eight. First up, a Wednesday night tilt versus the Washington Wizards at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.