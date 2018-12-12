Grizzlies Host Trail Blazers On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Portland Trail Blazers (15-12) won't have much time to sulk about losing to the Rockets in Houston Tuesday night, as they finish up a two-game trip with the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday night versus the Grizzlies (15-11) at FedExForum Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 48-37

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 25-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Trail Blazers lead, 23-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-98, 4/1/18 (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 108-103, 3/28/18 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. The two teams split the season series in 2017-18, 2-2.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 43-24 in the third period on their way to a 113-98 victory on April 1 at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with 27 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 11-11 FT), three rebounds and nine assists while Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with six rebounds and four steals.

• In four games against Memphis last season, CJ McCollum averaged 30.5 points (53.6% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.00 steals. He has scored at least 36 points in three of his last seven games against the Grizzlies. McCollum has averaged 19.8 points per game against Memphis for his career, which is his highest scoring average against any Western Conference opponent.

• Damian Lillard averaged 20.0 points (34.8% FG, 17.6% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against Memphis last season. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games against Memphis.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Marc Gasol averaged 12.5 points (37.5% FG, 35.3% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.75 blocks. Gasol recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against Portland on Nov. 20 last season.

• In his lone appearance against Portland last season, Mike Conley Jr. recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT), six assists, two steals and one block. Conley has career averages of 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV played for Memphis during his rookie season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33 games (one start).

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry and Memphis forward Omri Casspi were teammates with Sacramento during the 2015-16 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have yet to report any injuries for Wednesday night's contest.

As for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks (left knee), Jevon Carter (right knee), Chandler Parsons (right knee) and Yuta Watanabe (G League) are out. Mike Conley (left hamstring) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.