Grizzlies And Trail Blazers Meet Again Wednesday Night

Last week, the Trail Blazers (17-13) and Grizzlies (16-14) met up for the first time this season in Memphis, with the Grizzlies getting the victory on their home court. A week later, the Trail Blazers will try to return the favor when they host the Grizzlies Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 48-38

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 25-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Trail Blazers lead, 23-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-98, 4/1/18 (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 92-83, 12/12/18 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Memphis)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies in 2018-19. Memphis leads the season series, 1-0. The Trail Blazers have won at least two games against Memphis in each of the last three seasons.

• LAST MEETING: The Grizzlies held Portland to its season low in scoring, beating the Trail Blazers, 92-83, in Memphis on Dec. 12. CJ McCollum matched his season high in scoring with 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with five rebounds and two assists while Mike Conley paced Memphis with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

• OPPOSITE TRENDS: Portland is 4-2 in its last six games and has the sixth-best net rating in the NBA in that span (+4.0). Memphis is 1-5 in its last six games and ranks 25th in the league in net rating over that span (-8.0).

• CJ McCollum has scored at least 36 points in four of his last eight games against the Grizzlies. In those eight contests, McCollum has averaged 30.1 points while shooting 55.7% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point line.

• Damian Lillard scored 14 points (4-18 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against the Grizzlies on Dec. 12. Lillard has made at least 10 free throws in five of his last eight games against Memphis and has shot 66-of-73 (90.4%) from the free throw line in those eight games.

• In his last five games against Portland, Mike Conley has averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.40 steals. The Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last 10 games at Moda Center that Conley has played in.

• Marc Gasol recorded nine points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3-PT), seven rebounds, five assists and six blocks against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 12. Gasol has been held below 10 points in his last three games against Portland. He had averaged 24.8 points in his previous five games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry and Memphis forward Omri Casspi were teammates with Sacramento during the 2015-16 season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV played for Memphis during his rookie season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33 games (one start).

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Wednesday night's contest.

For the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks (left knee) and Chandler Parsons (right knee) are out. Mike Conley (left hamstring) and Joakim Noah (right heel) are questionable. Kyle Anderson (right hip) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.