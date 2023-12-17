Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-14), 6 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center on December 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors (11-14, 5-8 away) @ Portland Trail Blazers (6-18, 2-8 home)

Sun, Dec. 17, 2023 - 6:00 pm PST - Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 130-113

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-33

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 42-80

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-122, 2/8/23 (POR)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 106-110, 12/6/23 (GSW)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (GSW)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Warriors will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 17 in Portland.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Golden State by a final score of 110-106 on Dec. 6 at Golden State. Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 28 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and four assists in 37 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Warriors in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Golden State, 1-3.

- In 10 career games against the Warriors, Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures nine times.

- Jerami Grant has recorded 18-plus points in his last six games against Golden State.

INJURY REPORT

Jerami Grant (concussion protocol) is probable and Robert Williams (right knee), Rayan Rupert (G League), Ibou Badji (G League) and Justin Minaya (G League) are out for Saturday’s game.

As for the Mavericks, Seth Curry (non-COVID illness) is questionable and Kyrie Irving (right heel), Maxi Kleber (right small toe) and Josh Green (right elbow) are out for Saturday’s contest.

LAST FIVE GAMES

MAVERICKS 131, TRAIL BLAZERS 120 - DECEMBER 16, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #24 (6-18, 2-8 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks by a final score of 131-120 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and six assists to go along with eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes ... Scoot Henderson posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes ... Portland outscored Dallas 72-52 in the paint ... Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with a game-high 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

JAZZ 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 114 - DECEMBER 14, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #23 (6-17, 2-7 HOME)

Portland fell to Utah by a final score of 122-114 … Scoot Henderson recorded his first career-double-double with 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and 10 assists in 35 minutes, becoming the first rookie in the NBA this season to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game … Toumani Camara tallied a career-high 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds in 24 minutes … Duop Reath posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes … The Trail Blazers outscored the Jazz 32-13 in second-chance points … Collin Sexton led Utah with a game-high 27 points to go along with four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

CLIPPERS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 127 - DECEMBER 11, 2023 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #22 (6-16, 4-10 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers by a final score of 132-127 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a season-high 38 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 13-13 FT) to go along with one rebound, four assists and one block in 38 minutes, marking the fourth time in his career he has scored 30-plus points in consecutive games ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes, marking his fifth consecutive game with 24-plus points, which is the longest streak of 24-plus point games in his career ... Scoot Henderson posted a career-high 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3-PT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes ... Portland shot 47.5% from three-point range ... Kawhi Leonard led LA with 34 points and three steals to go along with six rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes.

MAVERICKS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 112 - DECEMBER 8, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #21 (6-15, 2-6 HOME)

Portland fell to Dallas by a final score of 125-112 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and eight assists to go along with five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes, marking his fourth consecutive game with 24-plus points ... It was the third-straight game in which two Blazers scored 24-plus points ... Toumani Camara tallied a career-high 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3-PT) to go along with nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes ... The Trail Blazers outscored the Mavericks 22-11 in fast break points ... Luka Doncic led Dallas a game-high 32 points and 10 assists to go along with six rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes.

WARRIORS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 – DECEMBER 6, 2023 – CHASE CENTER – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – GAME #20 (6-14, 4-9 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to Golden State by a final score of 110-106 … Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 28 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and four assists in 37 minutes … Shaedon Sharpe posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes, marking his third consecutive game with 25-plus points … It was the second straight game in which two Blazers scored 25-plus points … Jabari Walker recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Duop Reath tallied 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Steph Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

