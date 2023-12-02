Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) at Utah Jazz (6-13)

Portland Trail Blazers (6-12, 4-7 away) @ Utah Jazz (6-13, 5-4 home)

Dec. 2, 2023 — Delta Center — 6:30 pm PST

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 93-112

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 68-34

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 25-78

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-115, 3/22/23 (UTA)

LAST UTAH WIN: 113-118, 11/19/22 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (POR)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Jazz will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 2 in Utah.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 121-105 on Nov. 22 in Portland. Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes, becoming the first Blazer with 30-plus points on 13 field goal attempts or fewer since CJ McCollum on March 25, 2017.

- THIS SEASON: The 2023-24 season series between the Trail Blazers and Jazz is tied, 1-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland won the 2022-23 season series against Utah, 3-1.

- Deandre Ayton has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games against the Jazz.

INJURY REPORT

Ibou Badji (G-League, two-way), Justin Manaya (G-League, two-way), and Rayan Rupert (G-League, on assignment) are questionable and Anfernee Simons (Right Thumb; Ligament Tear), Ish Wainright (Left Knee; MCL Sprain), Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out.

As for the Jazz,

Josh Christopher (G League - Two-Way), Jordan Clarkson (Right Thigh; Contusion), Kris Dunn (Personal Reasons), Taylor Hendricks (G League - On Assignment) Johnny Juzang (G League - Two-Way) Lauri Markkanen (Left Hamstring; Strain) Micah Potter (G League - Two-Way), Brice Sensabaugh, (G League - On Assignment) are out. Kelly Olynyk (Right Shoulder; Strain) is questionable.

LAST FIVE GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, CAVALIERS 95 - NOVEMBER 30, 2023 - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE - CLEVELAND, OH - GAME #18 (6-12, 4-7 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Cavaliers by a final score of 103-95 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with a game-high 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and a career-high 10 rebounds to go along with five steals in 39 minutes, marking his first career double-double ... Jerami Grant tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 12 rebounds in 24 minutes ... Three other players scored in double figures for Portland: Duop Reath (13), Deandre Ayton (10) and Matisse Thybulle (10) ... Portland shot 40% from three ... Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 114, PACERS 110 – NOVEMBER 27, 2023 – GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – GAME #17 (5-12, 3-7 AWAY)

Portland defeated Indiana by a final score of 114-110 … Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes … Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 33 points and nine assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, JAZZ 105 - NOVEMBER 22, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #15 (4-11, 2-5 HOME)

Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 121-105 ... Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpefinished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes ... Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes.

SUNS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 107 - NOVEMBER 21, 2023 - FOOTPRINT CENTER - PHOENIX, AZ - GAME #14 (3-11, 2-6 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns by a final score of 120-107 … Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and five assists in 25 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes … Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 31 points to go along with four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 37 minutes.

THUNDER 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 91 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #13 (3-10, 1-5 HOME)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 134-91 ... Jerami Grant tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal in 27 minutes ... Jabari Walker recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a game-high 28 points to go along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

BROADCAST NOTES