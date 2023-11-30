Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8)

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 15: Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers grabs a rebound during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Moda Center on November 15, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers (5-12, 3-7 away) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8, 5-5 home)

Nov. 30, 2023 — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — 4 p.m. PST

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Blazers lead, 72-59

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 45-21

CLEVELAND HOME: Cavaliers lead, 27-38

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 141-105, 5/5/21 (CLE)

LAST CLEVELAND WIN: 109-95, 11/15/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (CLE)

SERIES NOTES

-- The Trail Blazers and Cavaliers will meet for the second time of the regular season on Nov. 30 in Cleveland.

-- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Cleveland by a final score of 109-95 on Nov. 15 in Portland. Jerami Grant recorded a team-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

-- LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2022-23 season series against the Cavaliers, 0-2.

-- Deandre Ayton has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games against Cleveland.

-- In 18 career games against the Cavaliers, Malcolm Brogdon has scored 15-plus points 12 times.

INJURY REPORT

Ibou Badji (G-League, two-way) and Rayan Rupert (G-League, on assignment) are questionable and Anfernee Simons (Right Thumb; Ligament Tear), Ish Wainright (Left Knee; MCL Sprain), Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out.

As for the Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio (not with team), Dean Wade (right ankle), Ty Jerome (right ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, two-way) and Emoni Bates (G League, two-way) are out for Thursday’s game.

LAST FIVE GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 114, PACERS 110 – NOVEMBER 27, 2023 – GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – GAME #17 (5-12, 3-7 AWAY)

Portland defeated Indiana by a final score of 114-110 … Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes … Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 33 points and nine assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, JAZZ 105 - NOVEMBER 22, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #15 (4-11, 2-5 HOME)

Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 121-105 ... Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpefinished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes ... Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes.

SUNS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 107 - NOVEMBER 21, 2023 - FOOTPRINT CENTER - PHOENIX, AZ - GAME #14 (3-11, 2-6 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns by a final score of 120-107 … Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and five assists in 25 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes … Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 31 points to go along with four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 37 minutes.

THUNDER 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 91 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #13 (3-10, 1-5 HOME)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 134-91 ... Jerami Grant tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal in 27 minutes ... Jabari Walker recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a game-high 28 points to go along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

LAKERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 95 - NOVEMBER 17, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #12 (3-9, 1-4 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 107-95 ... Jerami Grant recorded a team-high 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points ... Skylar Mays posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... LeBron James led the Lakers with a game-high 35 points and nine assists to go along with five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES