Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (11-5)

Portland Trail Blazers (4-11, 2-6 away) @ Milwaukee Bucks (11-5, 7-1 home)

Sunday, Nov. 25, 2023 • 12:30 pm PST • Fiserv Forum

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 53-80

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-31

MILWAUKEE HOME: Bucks lead, 18-49

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-107, 2/12/22 (MIL)

LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 108-127, 2/6/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (MIL)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Bucks will meet for the first time of the regular season on Nov. 26 in Milwaukee.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Milwaukee, 0-2.

- Malcolm Brogdon was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 36 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and played in Milwaukee for three seasons.

- In 21 career games against Milwaukee, Jerami Grant has scored in double figures 15 times.

INJURY REPORT

Anfernee Simons (right thumb), Robert Williams III (right knee), Ish Wainwright (left knee) are out for Sunday's game. Ibou Badji (G League - Two-Way) and Rayan Rupert (G League - On Assignment) are questionable. Deandre Ayton (Lower Back; Soreness) is Probable.

As for the Bucks,

Giannis Antetokounmpo, (Non-covid; Illness) is probable. Jae Crowder (Left Adductor; Surgery) Khris Middleton (Left Achilles;Tendinitis) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, JAZZ 105 - NOVEMBER 22, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #15 (4-11, 2-5 HOME)

Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 121-105 ... Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpefinished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes ... Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes.

SUNS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 107 - NOVEMBER 21, 2023 - FOOTPRINT CENTER - PHOENIX, AZ - GAME #14 (3-11, 2-6 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns by a final score of 120-107 … Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and five assists in 25 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes … Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 31 points to go along with four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 37 minutes.

THUNDER 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 91 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #13 (3-10, 1-5 HOME)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 134-91 ... Jerami Grant tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal in 27 minutes ... Jabari Walker recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a game-high 28 points to go along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

LAKERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 95 - NOVEMBER 17, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #12 (3-9, 1-4 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 107-95 ... Jerami Grant recorded a team-high 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points ... Skylar Mays posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... LeBron James led the Lakers with a game-high 35 points and nine assists to go along with five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

CAVALIERS 109, TRAIL BLAZERS 95 - NOVEMBER 15, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #11 (3-8, 1-3 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Cavaliers by a final score of 109-95 ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes ... Duop Reath recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes ... Skylar Mays posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes ... Matisse Thybulle logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes ... Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with a game-high 34 points in 36 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES