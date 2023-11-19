Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4)

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 120-131

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 78-48

OKLAHOMA CITY HOME: Thunder lead, 42-83

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 133-85, 4/3/21 (POR)

LAST OKLAHOMA CITY WIN: 112-118, 3/26/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Eight (OKC)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Thunder will meet for the first time of the regular season on Nov. 19 in Portland.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Oklahoma City, 0-4.

- Jerami Grant has scored 17-plus points in his last five games against the Thunder.

- In his last game against Oklahoma City on March 26, 2023, Shaedon Sharpe recorded 29 points, five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

INJURY REPORT

Portland Trail Blazers: Brogdon, Malcolm (Left Hamstring; Strain), Henderson, Scoot (Right Ankle; Sprain), Simons, Anfernee, (Right Thumb; Ligament Tear), Williams III, Robert (Right Knee; Ligament Tear), Wainright, Ish (Left Knee; MCL Sprain) are Out. Rupert, Rayan (G-League- On Assignment), Minaya, Justin (G League - Two-Way), Murray, Kris (G League - On Assignment) are Questionable.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Dieng, Ousmane (G League - On Assignment), Johnson, Keyontae (G League - Two-Way), Williams, Jalen (Left Hip; Strain) are Out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

LAKERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 95 - NOVEMBER 17, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #12 (3-9, 1-4 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 107-95 ... Jerami Grant recorded a team-high 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points ... Skylar Mays posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes ... LeBron James led the Lakers with a game-high 35 points and nine assists to go along with five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

CAVALIERS 109, TRAIL BLAZERS 95 - NOVEMBER 15, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #11 (3-8, 1-3 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Cavaliers by a final score of 109-95 ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes ... Duop Reath recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes ... Skylar Mays posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes ... Matisse Thybulle logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes ... Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with a game-high 34 points in 36 minutes.

JAZZ 115, TRAIL BLAZERS 99 - NOVEMBER 14, 2023 - DELTA CENTER - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - GAME #10 (3-7, 2-5 AWAY)

Portland fell to Utah by a final score of 115-99 ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 17 points (4-16 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes ... Jabari Walker recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 21 minutes ... Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 30 points in 33 minutes.

LAKERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 110 - NOVEMBER 12, 2023 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #9 (3-6, 2-4 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 116-110 ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 41 minutes, marking his sixth straight game with 20-plus points, which is the third longest streak of 20-plus point games in his career ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), a career-high tying 12 assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes, notching a second consecutive double-double for the first time in his career ... Matisse Thybulle posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 20 minutes ... Anthony Davis led the Lakers with a game-high 30 points and 13 rebounds in 41 minutes.

KINGS 121, TRAIL BLAZERS 118 - NOVEMBER 8, 2023 - GOLDEN 1 CENTER - SACRAMENTO, CA - GAME #8 (3-5, 2-3 AWAY)

Portland fell to Sacramento by a final score of 121-118 in overtime ... Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 38 points (12-25 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 9-12 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 46 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes, marking his eighth consecutive double-double against the Kings, dating back to Dec. 27, 2020 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 7-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 37 minutes ... Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with a team-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES