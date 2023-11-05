Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) vs Memphis Grizzlies (0-6)

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Blazers lead, 56-45

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 29-21

MEMPHIS HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-113 (OT), 11/3/23 (POR)

LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 109-119, 4/4/23 (MEM)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (POR)

SERIES NOTES:

- The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies will meet for the second time of the regular season on Nov. 5 in Portland.

- LAST GAME: Portland defeated Memphis by a final score of 115-113 in overtime on Friday night. Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 44 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon (24 points, 10 assists) and Deandre Ayton (16 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles in the win.

- LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2022-23 season series against the Grizzlies, 1-2.

- Last season against the Grizzlies, Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 block in 29 minutes per game.

INJURY REPORT

For the Trail Blazers, Toumani Camara (Left Wrist; Sprain) is Questionable. Scoot Henderson (right ankle; sprain), Anfernee Simons (right thumb, ligament tear), and Ish Wainright (right calf; strain) are out.

As for the Grizzlies, Steven Adams (Right Knee; PCL Sprain), Brandon Clarke, (Left Achilles; Tendon Repair), John Konchar, (Right Hip; Strain Morant), Ja Morant, (League Suspension), GG Jackson (G League- Two Way) and Derrick Rose, (Left Knee; Soreness) are out. Santi Aldama (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable.

LAST FIVE GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 115, GRIZZLIES 113 - NOVEMBER 3, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #6 (3-3, 1-1 HOME)

Portland defeated Memphis by a final score of 115-113 in overtime in the team's third consecutive win ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 44 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 44 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 46 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 44 minutes ... Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 33 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks in 45 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PISTONS 101 - NOVEMBER 1, 2023 - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA - DETROIT, MI - GAME #5 (2-3, 2-2 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Pistons by a final score of 110-101 after trailing by as many as 18 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with a team-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 42 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 24 points, one rebound and one steal in 38 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and a career-high five steals in 34 minutes ... Cade Cunningham led Detroit with a game-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 99, RAPTORS 91 - OCTOBER 30, 2023 - SCOTIABANK ARENA - TORONTO, ON - GAME #4 (1-3, 1-2 AWAY)

Portland defeated Toronto by a final score of 99-91 in the team's first win of the regular season ... Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 10 points, a career-high 23 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes ... Ayton's 23 rebounds are the most recorded by any player in the league this season ... Malcolm Brogdon notched 21 points, three rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes ... Scoot Henderson posted 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 98, 76ers 126 - OCTOBER 29, 2023 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Trail Blazers fell to the 76ers by a final score of 126-98 ... Portland outscored Philadelphia 48-26 in bench points ... Shaedon Sharpe posted a team-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes ... Jabari Walker recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and a career-high four steals in 24 minutes ... Toumani Camara logged 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes ... Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 35 points and 15 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Portland 97, Magic 102 — October 27, 2023, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Orlando by a final score of 102-97 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with a team-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 41 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon posted 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 14 points, 15 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes ... Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes.

