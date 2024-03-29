Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (19-54) @ Miami Heat (39-33), 5:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-54, 8-27 away) @ Miami Heat (39-33, 18-17 home)

Friday, Mar. 29, 2024 • 5:00 pm PST • Kaseya Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 42-28

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 20-16

MIAMI HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 22-12

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-107, 11/7/22 (MIA)

LAST MIAMI WIN: 96-106, 2/27/24 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (MIA)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Heat will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on March 29 in Miami.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Miami by a final score of 106-96 on Feb. 27 in Portland. Anfernee Simons recorded 26 points (10-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 41 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing Miami in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland tied the 2022-23 season series with Miami, 1-1.

- Jerami Grant has posted 21-plus points in six of his last seven games against the Heat.

- In seven career games against Miami, Anfernee Simons has logged 25-plus points four times.

INJURY REPORT

Malcolm Brogdon (Right Elbow Tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery), Anfernee Simons (Left Knee; Tendinitis), Toumani Camara (Left Rib; Contusion), Moses Brown (G League - On Assignment) and Robert Williams III (Right Knee Ligament Tear) are out. Jerami Grant (Right Hamstring Strain) is doubtful. Matisse Thybulle (Right Ankle Soreness), Deandre Ayton (Left Elbow; Tendinitis), and Ashton Hagens (G League - On Assignment) are questionable.

As for the Heat, Jamal Cain (Left Thumb; Sprain) is available. Jimmy Butler (Head; Illness), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Left Ankle; Discomfort), Kevin Love (Right Heel; Bruise), and Caleb Martin (Right Ankle; Discomfort) are probable. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Medial), Josh Richardson (Right Shoulder; Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Left Facet; Syndrome), Orlando Robinson (G League - On Assignment), Cole Swider (G League - Two-Way), and Alondes Williams (League - Two-Way) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

HAWKS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 - MARCH 27, 2024 - STATE FARM ARENA - ATLANTA, GA - GAME #73 (19-54, 8-27 AWAY)

Portland fell to Atlanta by a final score of 120-106 ... Dalano Banton posted a career-high 31 points and a career-high nine assists tonight to go along with five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes in his ninth consecutive game scoring in double figures, marking the longest streak of his career ... Toumani Camara tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes ... Scoot Henderson recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes ... Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points and seven assists to go along with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes.

ROCKETS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 92 - MARCH 25, 2024 - TOYOTA CENTER - HOUSTON, TX - GAME #72 (19-53, 8-26 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Rockets by a final score of 110-92 ... Dalano Banton recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), a career-high 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in his first career double-double, marking his fifth career game with at least 20 points and his fourth with the Trail Blazers ... Scoot Henderson posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes ... Toumani Camara tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes ... Jalen Green led Houston with 27 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes.

NUGGETS 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 111 - MARCH 23, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #71 (19-52, 11-27 HOME)

Portland fell to Denver by a final score of 114-111 ... Duop Reath logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes ... Scoot Henderson recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Toumani Camara tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes ... Dalano Banton finished with 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes ... Kris Murray notched 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 39 minutes ... Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets with 23 points to go along with five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

CLIPPERS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 117 - MARCH 22, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #70 (19-51, 11-26 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers by a final score of 125-117 ... Scoot Henderson recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes, remaining the only rookie to log at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, and he has now done so three times ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes ... Dalano Banton finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker (14), Duop Reath (13) and Toumani Camara (11) also scored in double figures for Portland ... Paul George led LA with 31 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes.

CLIPPERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 103 - MARCH 20, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #69 (19-50, 11-25 HOME)

Portland fell to LA by a final score of 116-103 ... Scoot Henderson recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes ... Dalano Banton tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes ... Jabari Walker logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes ... Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES