Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (19-52) @ Houston Rockets (35-35), 5:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-52, 8-25 away) @ Houston Rockets (35-35, 25-11 home)

Monday, Mar. 25, 2024 • 5:00 pm PST • Toyota Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 97-115

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 58-49

HOUSTON HOME: Rockets lead, 39-66

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 137-131 (OT), 1/24/24 (HOU)

LAST HOUSTON WIN: 107-123, 3/8/24 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (HOU)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Rockets will meet for the third time of the regular season on March 25 in Houston.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Houston by a final score of 123-107 on March 8 in Portland. Dalano Banton finished with a career-high 30 points (10-27 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 6-8 FT) and a career-high eight rebounds to go along with five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The 2023-24 season series between the Trail Blazers and Rockets is tied, 1-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland won the 2022-23 season series against Houston, 3-0.

- In his last game against the Rockets on Jan. 24, 2024, Jerami Grant posted a career-high nine assists to go along with 21 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

- Anfernee Simons has recorded 30-plus points in three of his last four games against Houston.

INJURY REPORT

Malcolm Brogdon (Right Elbow Tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery), Anfernee Simons (Left Knee; Tendinitis), and Robert Williams III (Right Knee Ligament Tear) are out. Jerami Grant (Right Hamstring Strain) is doubtful. Matisse Thybulle (Right Ankle Soreness) and Deandre Ayton (Left Elbow; Tendinitis) are questionable.

As for the Rockets, Steven Adams (Right Knee; PCL Surgery), Tari Eason (Left Tibia; Surgery), Nate Hinton (G League - Two-Way), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (G League - Two-Way), Alperen Sengun (Right Ankle; Sprain), Jabari Smith Jr. (League Suspension), and Cam Whitmore (Right Knee; Sprain) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

NUGGETS 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 111 - MARCH 23, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #71 (19-52, 11-27 HOME)

Portland fell to Denver by a final score of 114-111 ... Duop Reath logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes ... Scoot Henderson recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Toumani Camara tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes ... Dalano Banton finished with 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes ... Kris Murray notched 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 39 minutes ... Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets with 23 points to go along with five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

CLIPPERS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 117 - MARCH 22, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #70 (19-51, 11-26 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers by a final score of 125-117 ... Scoot Henderson recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes, remaining the only rookie to log at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, and he has now done so three times ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes ... Dalano Banton finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker (14), Duop Reath (13) and Toumani Camara (11) also scored in double figures for Portland ... Paul George led LA with 31 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes.

CLIPPERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 103 - MARCH 20, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #69 (19-50, 11-25 HOME)

Portland fell to LA by a final score of 116-103 ... Scoot Henderson recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes ... Dalano Banton tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes ... Jabari Walker logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes ... Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes.

BULLS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 107 - MARCH 18, 2024 - UNITED CENTER - CHICAGO, IL - GAME #68 (19-49, 8-25 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Bulls by a final score of 110-107 ... Anfernee Simons recorded 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes, passing Jim Paxson to move up to the ninth spot for the most games with 30-plus points in team history (30) ... Deandre Ayton logged 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 37 minutes, marking his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 points, which is the longest streak of his career ... Scoot Henderson finished with 14 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes ... Duop Reath posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 17 minutes ... DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes.

PELICANS 126, TRAIL BLAZERS 107 - MARCH 16, 2024 - SMOOTHIE KING CENTER - NEW ORLEANS, LA - GAME #67 (19-48, 8-24 AWAY)

Portland fell to New Orleans by a final score of 126-107 ... Dalano Banton recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 42 minutes in his fourth career game with at least 20 points ... Banton's 20 points in the first half marked his career high for a half ... Anfernee Simons finished with 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Toumani Camara (11), Scoot Henderson (11) and Jabari Walker (10) also scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers ... CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES