Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (15-34) at Denver Nuggets (34-16), 5:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (15-34, 6-21 away) @ Denver Nuggets (34-16, 20-4 home)

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 • 5:30 pm PST • Ball Arena

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 102-94

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-26

DENVER HOME: Nuggets lead, 68-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 135-110 10/24/22 (POR)

LAST DENVER WIN: 120-108, 02/02/24 (DEN)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (DEN)

SERIES NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Nuggets will meet for the second time of the regular season on Feb. 4 in Denver.

LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Denver by a final score of 120-108 on Feb. 2 in Denver. Scoot Henderson recorded a game-high 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-

PT, 11-12 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes, marking the most points scored by a rookie off the bench this season. He

became the first Trail Blazers rookie to post 30-plus points in multiple games since Damian Lillard.

THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Nuggets in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Denver, 1-3.

In 14 career games against the Nuggets, Deandre Ayton has recorded a double-double seven times.

Jerami Grant has recorded 18-plus points in his last five games against Denver.

Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups played for the Nuggets from 1999-2000 and 2008-2011. Billups is from Denver and played college basketball

at Colorado.

TRAIL BLAZERS NOTES

COOK, ROOK: With a game-high 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 11-12 FT) at Denver on Feb. 2, Scoot Henderson became the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to record 30-plus points in multiple games (33 on Jan. 14). His 30 points marked the most points scored by a rookie off the bench this season. Henderson also became just the second rookie to have multiple 20-point halves this season with 20 points in the first half.

RISING STARS: Trail Blazers guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson were selected to participate in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars game. It was Sharpe's first selection and Henderson's third. The 2024 Panini Rising Stars game will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

ROOKIE RANKINGS: Scoot Henderson has recorded 15-plus points and five-plus assists in eight games, ranking first among rookies this season.

Most games with at least 15 points and five assists, rookies:

Scoot Henderson - 8

Chet Holmgren - 7

Keyonte George - 7

Brandin Podziemski - 4

Victor Wembanyama - 4

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 3

Ausar Thompson - 2

Craig Porter Jr. - 2

Amen Thompson - 1

TISSE-FENSE: Matisse Thybulle ranks in the top two NBA players for several defensive stats:

Blocked Three-Pointers - First (18)

Steal/Turnover Ratio - First (2.73)

Deflections Per 36 - First (5.2)

Total Deflections - Second (150)

Deflections Per Game - Second (tie) (3.3)

40 LOOKS GOOD ON HIM: With 40 points and 10 assists at San Antonio on Jan. 26, Anfernee Simons became the sixth player in Trail Blazers history to record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game. Simons tied the fifth spot for the most games with at least 40 points in franchise history and moved up to the 10th spot for the most games with at least 30 points in franchise history.

INJURY REPORT

Malcolm Brogdon (Right Knee Contusion) and Jerami Grant (Lower Back Tightness) are questionable and Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal; Strain), and Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out for Friday's game.

As for the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right finger) and Peyton Watson (left knee) are probable, and Julian Strawther (G League), Vlatko Cancar (left knee), Jalen Pickett (G League) and Tyson Hunter (G League) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

NUGGETS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 108 – FEBRUARY 2, 2024 – BALL ARENA – DENVER, CO – GAME #49 (15-34, 6-21 AWAY)

Portland fell to Denver by a final score of 120-108 … The Trail Blazers outscored the Nuggets 18-11 in fast-break points … Scoot Henderson recorded a game-high

30 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes, marking the most points scored by a rookie off the bench this season … Henderson became the first Trail Blazers rookie to post 30-plus points in multiple games since Damian Lillard … Anfernee Simons finished with 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT), eight

rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes … Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points, 22 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 119, BUCKS 116 – JANUARY 31, 2024 – MODA CENTER – PORTLAND, OR – GAME #48 (15-33, 9-13 HOME)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Bucks by a final score of 119-116 ... Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT) to go along with three rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-17 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes ... Jerami Grant posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes ... Scoot Henderson recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 22 minutes ... Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 130, 76ers 104 - JANUARY 29, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #47 (14-33, 8-13 HOME)

Portland defeated Philadelphia by a final score of 130-104, marking the team's largest margin of victory this season ... The Trail Blazers outscored the 76ers 21-13 in second-chance points ... Jerami Grant posted a game-high 27 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 12-13 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Scoot Henderson tallied 22 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 28 minutes ... Kelly Oubre Jr. led Philadelphia with 25 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

BULLS 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 96 - JANUARY 28, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #46 (13-33, 7-13 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Bulls by a final score 104-96 ... Jerami Grant posted 24 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes, marking his third consecutive double-double with 18-plus points and 12-plus rebounds and his first time logging back-to-back games with at least 20 points as a Trail Blazer ... Anfernee Simons finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes, surpassing 4,000 career points ... DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

SPURS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 100 - JANUARY 26, 2024 - FROST BANK CENTER - SAN ANTONIO, TX - GAME #45 (13-32, 6-20 AWAY)

Portland fell to San Antonio by a final score of 116-100 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a game-high 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-15 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 assists to go along with two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes, becoming the sixth player in Trail Blazers history to record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 23 minutes ... Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES