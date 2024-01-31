Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (14-33) vs Milwaukee Bucks (32-15), 7:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during a game at Fiserv Forum on November 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers (14-33, 8-13 home) vs Milwaukee Bucks (32-15, 11-10 away)

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 • 7:00 pm PST • Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 53-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-31

MILWAUKEE HOME: Bucks lead, 18-50

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 102-108 2/14/22 (POR)

LAST BUCKS WIN: 98-126, 11/26/23 (MIL)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (MIL)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Bucks will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Jan. 31 in Portland.

- LAST GAME: Portland fell to Milwaukee by a final score of 108-102 on Nov. 26 in Milwaukee. Jerami Grant posted a team-high 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 39 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Bucks in 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Milwaukee, 0-2.

- In 22 career games against Milwaukee, Jerami Grant has scored in double figures 16 times.

- Malcolm Brogdon was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 36 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and played in Milwaukee for three seasons.

- Damian Lillard returns to Portland for the first time after playing for the Trail Blazers his entire career before joining the Bucks.

INJURY REPORT

Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal;

Strain), and Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out.

As for the Bucks, TyTy Washington Jr. (G League - Two-Way) is out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 130, 76ers 104 - JANUARY 29, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #47 (14-33, 8-13 HOME)

Portland defeated Philadelphia by a final score of 130-104, marking the team's largest margin of victory this season ... The Trail Blazers outscored the 76ers 21-13 in second-chance points ... Jerami Grant posted a game-high 27 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 12-13 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Scoot Henderson tallied 22 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (9-14 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 28 minutes ... Kelly Oubre Jr. led Philadelphia with 25 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

BULLS 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 96 - JANUARY 28, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #46 (13-33, 7-13 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Bulls by a final score 104-96 ... Jerami Grant posted 24 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes, marking his third consecutive double-double with 18-plus points and 12-plus rebounds and his first time logging back-to-back games with at least 20 points as a Trail Blazer ... Anfernee Simons finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes, surpassing 4,000 career points ... DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

SPURS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 100 - JANUARY 26, 2024 - FROST BANK CENTER - SAN ANTONIO, TX - GAME #45 (13-32, 6-20 AWAY)

Portland fell to San Antonio by a final score of 116-100 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a game-high 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-15 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 assists to go along with two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes, becoming the sixth player in Trail Blazers history to record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 23 minutes ... Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 137, ROCKETS 131 - JANUARY 24, 2024 - TOYOTA CENTER - HOUSTON, TX - GAME #44 (13-31, 6-19 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets by a final score of 137-131 ... Anfernee Simons finished with 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 21 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, a career-high nine assists and two blocks in 43 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes ... Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes.

THUNDER 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 109 - JANUARY 23, 2024 - PAYCOM CENTER - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - GAME #43 (12-31, 5-19 AWAY)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 111-109 ... Scoot Henderson logged a team-high 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and seven assists (tie) in 26 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT), 13 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 10 assists and five steals in 35 minutes.

