Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (13-33) vs Philadelphia 76ers (29-15), 7:00 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers passes past Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers (13-33, 7-13 home) vs Philadelphia 76ers (29-15, 12-9 away)

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 • 7:00 pm PST • Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 59-63

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 40-23

PHILADELPHIA HOME: 76ers lead, 19-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-111, 11/20/21 (POR)

LAST PHILADELPHIA WIN: 98-126, 10/29/23 (PHI)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (PHI)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and 76ers will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Jan. 29 in Portland.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Philadelphia by a final score of 126-98 on Oct. 29 in Philadelphia. Shaedon Sharpe posted a team-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the 76ers in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Philadelphia, 0-2.

- In his last game against the 76ers on March 10, 2023, Anfernee Simons recorded 34 points in 29 minutes.

- Jerami Grant began his NBA career with Philadelphia, being drafted by the 76ers with the No. 39 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and playing for the franchise through 2016.

- Matisse Thybulle played for the 76ers from 2019-23 and was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team Selection in two of his seasons with Philadelphia (2022, 2021).

INJURY REPORT

Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal; Strain), and Robert Williams III, (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out. Malcolm Brogdon (Right Knee; Contusion) is questionable.

As for the 76ers,

Robert Covington (Left Knee; Bone Bruise), Joel Embiid (Left Knee; Soreness), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Personal Reasons), and De'Anthony Melton (Back; Lumbar Spine Stress Reponse) are out. Tobias Harris (N/a; Illness) and Tyrese Maxey (Left Ankle; Sprain) are questionable.

LAST FIVE GAMES

BULLS 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 96 - JANUARY 28, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #46 (13-33, 7-13 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Bulls by a final score 104-96 ... Jerami Grant posted 24 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes, marking his third consecutive double-double with 18-plus points and 12-plus rebounds and his first time logging back-to-back games with at least 20 points as a Trail Blazer ... Anfernee Simons finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes, surpassing 4,000 career points ... DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

SPURS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 100 - JANUARY 26, 2024 - FROST BANK CENTER - SAN ANTONIO, TX - GAME #45 (13-32, 6-20 AWAY)

Portland fell to San Antonio by a final score of 116-100 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a game-high 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-15 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 assists to go along with two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes, becoming the sixth player in Trail Blazers history to record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 23 minutes ... Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 137, ROCKETS 131 - JANUARY 24, 2024 - TOYOTA CENTER - HOUSTON, TX - GAME #44 (13-31, 6-19 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets by a final score of 137-131 ... Anfernee Simons finished with 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 21 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, a career-high nine assists and two blocks in 43 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes ... Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes.

THUNDER 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 109 - JANUARY 23, 2024 - PAYCOM CENTER - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - GAME #43 (12-31, 5-19 AWAY)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 111-109 ... Scoot Henderson logged a team-high 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and seven assists (tie) in 26 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT), 13 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 10 assists and five steals in 35 minutes.

LAKERS 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 110 - JANUARY 21, 2024 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #42 (12-30, 5-18 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 134-110 ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes ... Jerami Grant posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes ... D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 34 points to go along with eight assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

