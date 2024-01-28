Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (13-32) vs Chicago Bulls (21-25), 6:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (13-32, 7-12 home) vs Chicago Bulls (21-25, 7-15 away)

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 • 6:00 pm PST • Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-65

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-27

CHICAGO HOME: Bulls lead, 28-38

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-112, 11/17/21 (POR)

LAST HOUSTON WIN: 96-124, 3/24/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (CHI)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Bulls will meet for the first time of the regular season on Jan. 28 in Portland.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Chicago, 0-2.

- In nine career games against the Bulls, Deandre Ayton has recorded 20-plus points five times and 12-plus rebounds five times.

- In his last game against Chicago on March 24, 2023, Shaedon Sharpe tallied 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes.

- Anfernee Simons has posted 21-plus points and five-plus assists in his last two games against the Bulls.

INJURY REPORT

Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal; Strain), and Robert Williams III, (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out. Malcolm Brogdon (Right Knee; Contusion) is questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (Right Knee; Contusion), Jerami Grant (Mid back; Soreness), Scoot Henderson (Left Quad; Contusion), Anfernee Simons (Right Rib; Soreness), and Jabari Walker (Left Knee; Soreness) are questionable.

As for the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (Left Knee; Surgery), Onuralp Bitim (G League - Two-Way), Torrey Craig (Right Plantar Fascia; Sprain), Henri Drell (G League - Two-Way), Zach LaVine (Right Ankle; Sprain), Adama Sanogo (G League - Two-Way), and Patrick Williams (Left Midfoot; Soreness) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

SPURS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 100 - JANUARY 26, 2024 - FROST BANK CENTER - SAN ANTONIO, TX - GAME #45 (13-32, 6-20 AWAY)

Portland fell to San Antonio by a final score of 116-100 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a game-high 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-15 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 assists to go along with two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes, becoming the sixth player in Trail Blazers history to record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game ... Deandre Ayton logged 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 23 minutes ... Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 137, ROCKETS 131 - JANUARY 24, 2024 - TOYOTA CENTER - HOUSTON, TX - GAME #44 (13-31, 6-19 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets by a final score of 137-131 ... Anfernee Simons finished with 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 21 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, a career-high nine assists and two blocks in 43 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes ... Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes.

THUNDER 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 109 - JANUARY 23, 2024 - PAYCOM CENTER - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - GAME #43 (12-31, 5-19 AWAY)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 111-109 ... Scoot Henderson logged a team-high 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and seven assists (tie) in 26 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT), 13 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 10 assists and five steals in 35 minutes.

LAKERS 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 110 - JANUARY 21, 2024 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #42 (12-30, 5-18 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 134-110 ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes ... Jerami Grant posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes ... D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 34 points to go along with eight assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, PACERS 115 - JANUARY 19, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #41 (12-29, 7-12 HOME)

Portland defeated Indiana by a final score of 118-115 ... The Trail Blazers notched a season-high 11 blocks in the win and the second-most points the team has scored in the paint with 66 ... Portland became the first team in NBA history during the regular season or postseason to win a game while making four or fewer threes while the other team made 20-plus threes ... Jerami Grant posted a game-high 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 43 minutes, marking the first time he has recorded back-to-back games with 30-plus points as a Trail Blazer and the third time he has done so in his career ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded a season-high 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 10-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes ... It was the first time this season two Trail Blazers scored 30-plus points in a game ... Jabari Walker tallied 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes, marking his third career double-double ... Deandre Ayton logged 12 points (6-15 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes ... Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES