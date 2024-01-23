Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (12-30) at Oklahoma City Thunder (29-13), 5:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (12-30, 5-18 away) at Oklahoma City Thunder (29-13, 16-5 home)

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 • 5:00 pm PST • Paycom Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 120-132

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 78-48

OKLAHOMA CITY HOME: Thunder lead, 42-84

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 133-95, 4/3/21 (POR)

LAST OKLAHOMA CITY WIN: 91-134, 11/17/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Ten (OKC)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Thunder will meet for the third time of the regular season on Jan. 23 in Oklahoma City.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 139-77 on Jan. 11 in Oklahoma City. Anfernee Simons recorded 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Thunder in the 2023-24 season series, 0-2.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Oklahoma City, 0-4.

- Jerami Grant has scored 17-plus points in five of his last seven games against the Thunder.

- In 13 career games against Oklahoma City, Anfernee Simons has scored in double figures 10 times.

INJURY REPORT

Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal; Strain), and Robert Williams III, (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out.

As for the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng (G League - On Assignment), Olivier Sarr (Right Hip Flexor; Strain), and Lindy Waters III (G League - Two-Way) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

LAKERS 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 110 - JANUARY 21, 2024 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #42 (12-30, 5-18 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 134-110 ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes ... Jerami Grant posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes ... D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 34 points to go along with eight assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, PACERS 115 - JANUARY 19, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #41 (12-29, 7-12 HOME)

Portland defeated Indiana by a final score of 118-115 ... The Trail Blazers notched a season-high 11 blocks in the win and the second-most points the team has scored in the paint with 66 ... Portland became the first team in NBA history during the regular season or postseason to win a game while making four or fewer threes while the other team made 20-plus threes ... Jerami Grant posted a game-high 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 43 minutes, marking the first time he has recorded back-to-back games with 30-plus points as a Trail Blazer and the third time he has done so in his career ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded a season-high 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 10-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes ... It was the first time this season two Trail Blazers scored 30-plus points in a game ... Jabari Walker tallied 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes, marking his third career double-double ... Deandre Ayton logged 12 points (6-15 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes ... Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 105, NETS 103 - JANUARY 17, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #40 (11-29, 6-12 HOME)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Nets by a final score of 105-103 ... Jerami Grant posted a game-high 30 points (14-26 FG, 2-4 3-PT) to go along with eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes ... Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 21 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes.

SUNS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 116 - JANUARY 14, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #39 (10-29, 5-12 HOME)

Portland fell to Phoenix by a final score of 127-116 ... The Trail Blazers shot 20-42 from three-point range, tying their season high, and outscored the Suns 25-5 in second-chance points ... Scoot Henderson finished with a career-high 33 points (11-31 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 7-9 FT) and three steals (tie) to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes ... Anfernee Simons recorded 28 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 39 minutes ... Jabari Walker tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 0-1 FT), three steals and three assists (tie) in 37 minutes ... Rayan Rupert notched a career-high 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3-PT), five rebounds (tie) and two assists (tie) in 14 minutes ... Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points and seven assists to go along with six rebounds in 39 minutes.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 93 - JANUARY 12, 2024 - TARGET CENTER - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - GAME #38 (10-28, 5-17 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Timberwolves by a final score of 116-93 ... Jabari Walker recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one assist and two steals in 31 minutes ... Rudy Gobert led Minnesota with 24 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES