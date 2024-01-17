Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (10-29) vs Brooklyn Nets (16-23), 7:00 p.m.

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 7: Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 7, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers (10-29, 5-12 home) vs Brooklyn Nets (16-23, 6-13 away)

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 • 7:00 pm PST • Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 68-29

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-10

BROOKLYN HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 30-19

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-127 (OT), 1/7/24 (BKN)

LAST BROOKLYN WIN: 97-111, 11/27/22 (BKN)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (POR)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Nets will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Jan. 17 in Portland.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland defeated Brooklyn in overtime by a final score of 134-127 on Jan. 7 in Brooklyn. Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 38 points (13-25 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and a career-high (tie) 11 assists to go along with four rebounds in 45 minutes, marking his first career game with 35-plus points and 10-plus assists.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers lead the 2023-24 season series between Portland and Brooklyn, 1-0.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Brooklyn, 0-2.

- In his last game against the Nets on Feb. 7, 2023, Deandre Ayton recorded 35 points, 15 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes.

- In eight career games against Brooklyn, Anfernee Simons has scored in double figures six times.

- Nets guard Keon Johnson played for the Trail Blazers last season and Brooklyn forward Trendon Watford played for Portland from 2021-23.

INJURY REPORT

Ayton, Deandre (Right Knee; Tendinitis) and Ibou Badji (Right Hip; Contusion) are questionable. Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Adductor; Soreness) and Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament Tear) are out.

Malcolm Brogdon (Right Adductor; Soreness) and Anfernee Simons (General; Illness) are questionable. Deandre Ayton (Right Knee; Tendinitis) and Ibou Badji (Right Hip; Contusion) are probable. Moses Brown (Left Wrist; Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal; Strain), and Robert Williams III (Right Knee; Ligament

Tear) are out.

As for the Nets, Noah Clowney (G League - On Assignment), Keon Johnson (G League - On Assignment), Day'Ron Sharpe (Left Knee; Hyperextension), Ben Simmons (Left Lower Back; Nerve Impingement), Dariq Whitehead (Right Foot; Injury Maintenance) and Jalen Wilson (G League - Two-Way) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

SUNS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 116 - JANUARY 14, 2024 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #39 (10-29, 5-12 HOME)

Portland fell to Phoenix by a final score of 127-116 ... The Trail Blazers shot 20-42 from three-point range, tying their season high, and outscored the Suns 25-5 in second-chance points ... Scoot Henderson finished with a career-high 33 points (11-31 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 7-9 FT) and three steals (tie) to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes ... Anfernee Simons recorded 28 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 39 minutes ... Jabari Walker tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes ... Kris Murray posted a career-high 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 0-1 FT), three steals and three assists (tie) in 37 minutes ... Rayan Rupert notched a career-high 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3-PT), five rebounds (tie) and two assists (tie) in 14 minutes ... Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points and seven assists to go along with six rebounds in 39 minutes.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 93 - JANUARY 12, 2024 - TARGET CENTER - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - GAME #38 (10-28, 5-17 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Timberwolves by a final score of 116-93 ... Jabari Walker recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one assist and two steals in 31 minutes ... Rudy Gobert led Minnesota with 24 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.

THUNDER 139, TRAIL BLAZERS 77 - JANUARY 11, 2024 - PAYCOM CENTER - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - GAME #37 (10-27, 5-16 AWAY)

Portland fell to Oklahoma City by a final score of 139-77 ... Anfernee Simons recorded 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes ... Scoot Henderson finished with 13 points (4-21 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes ... Kris Murray posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3-PT), five rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes.

KNICKS 112, TRAIL BLAZERS 84 - JANUARY 9, 2024 - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - NEW YORK, NY - GAME #36 (10-26, 5-15 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Knicks by a final score of 112-84 ... Portland outscored New York 48-32 in points in the paint ... Jerami Grant tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 4-6 FT) and two rebounds in 28 minutes ... Anfernee Simons recorded 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes ... OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 23 points to go along with four rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 134, NETS 127 - JANUARY 7, 2024 - BARCLAYS CENTER - BROOKLYN, NY - GAME #35 (10-25, 5-14 AWAY)

Portland defeated Brooklyn in overtime by a final score of 134-127 ... Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 38 points (13-25 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and a career-high (tie) 11 assists to go along with four rebounds in 45 minutes, marking his first career game with 35-plus points and 10-plus assists ... Jerami Grant tallied 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 42 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe posted 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-7 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block in 40 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 2-3 FT) and a career-high 13 rebounds and three blocks in 41 minutes, marking his first career double-double ... Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 42 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 44 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES