Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-3) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (2-2)

Friday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific)

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 147-85

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-26

LA CLIPPERS HOME: Series tied, 59-59

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LAC)

LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 116-86, 10/25/21 (LAC)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (LAC)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers this season. The teams meet again on Nov. 9 and Dec. 6.

• STEAL LEADERS: Through four games, the Clippers lead the NBA in steals per game (12.5) while the Trail Blazers are tied for 10th (8.8).

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 116-86. CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists while Luke Kennard led the Clippers with 23 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists.

• Damian Lillard had 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists at the Clippers on Oct. 25.

• Nassir Little finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks against the Clippers on Oct. 25.

• Anfernee Simons scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist against the Clippers on Oct. 25.

• Paul George had 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT), five assists and a career-high eight steals against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 25.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and assistant coach Roy Rogers were both assistant coaches with the LA Clippers last season. Billups played two seasons for the Clippers from 2011-13.

• CONNECTION: Clippers forward Nicolas Batum played the first seven seasons of his career for the Trail Blazers, averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Cody Zeller and Clippers forward Nicolas Batum were teammates in Charlotte for five seasons from 2015-20.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY: The Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is leading the NBA in three-pointers made (20) and ranks seventh in three-pointers attempted (37). He has made at least four shots from deep in every game this season.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led Portland's bench with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3-PT) against Memphis on Oct. 27. Simons ranks 10th in the NBA in total bench points this season (58) and is Portland's fourth leading scorer (14.5 ppg).

DAME DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Damian Lillard recorded his second double-double of the season against Memphis on Oct. 27, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes. Lillard ranks ninth in the league in assists per game (8.0).

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,078 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

LETTING IT FLY: The Trail Blazers attempted 50 three-pointers (made 21) against the Suns on Oct. 23. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Portland attempted at least 50 shots from deep. Portland ranks fifth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (14.0) and 10th in attempts (39.5).

POINTS ON THE BOARD: Portland's 134-105 victory over the Suns on Oct. 23 marked the 17th time since the 2000-01 season that the Trail Blazers have scored at least 134 points in a game. Portland is 17-0 in those games.

NBA 75th ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Damian Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniverary Team on Oct. 21. He joins former Trail Blazers Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and Lenny Wilkens on the list.

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand for 100th on the NBA all-time scoring list. Lillard has played the fewest games of anyone on the list (685).

97. Grant Hill - 17,137 points

98. Bob Cousy - 16, 960 points

99. Rudy Gay - 16,903 points

100. Damian Lillard - 16,886 points

RETURNING PLAYERS: The Trail Blazers are returning nine players from their 2021 Playoff roster. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, CJ Elleby and Keljin Blevins combined to play 58.1% of Portland's regular season minutes during the 2020-21 season.

NEW IN TOWN: During the 2021 offseason, the Trail Blazers added Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller via free agency, Larry Nance Jr. via trade and Greg Brown III via the 2021 NBA draft. McLemore (53.0%), Snell (54.4%) and Zeller (58.5%) have all started over half of their career games since being drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, while Nance has started 123 of his 350 career games (35.1%).

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #4 - Portland 116, Memphis 96 — October 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers trailed Memphis by six at halftime before outscoring the Grizzlies in the third quarter, 36-20, to catalyse a 116-96 victory ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons poured in 14 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting (4-5 3-PT) before finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes ... Cody Zeller chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Larry Nance Jr. added eight points and five boards ... The Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane's 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4-7 3-PT) ... Ja Morant had 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis.

Game #3 - LA Clippers 116, Portland 86 — October 25, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Trail Blazers lost their first road game of the season at the hands of the Clippers, 116-86, at STAPLES Center ... Portland committed 30 turnovers while the Clippers recorded assists on 37 of their 44 field goals ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block ... Starting in place of an injured Normal Powell, Nassir Little had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland reserves with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist ... The Clippers were led by 23 points from Luke Kennard on 8-of-10 shooting (6-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Reggie Jackson scored 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-15 3-PT, 3-4 FT) ... Paul George had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, a career-high eight steals and one block in 27 minutes.

Game #2 - Portland 134, Phoenix 105 — October 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers earned their first win of the season by defeating the Suns at Moda Center, 134-105 ... The victory marked the first win as a head coach for Chauncey Billups ... The Trail Blazers connected on 21 of their 50 three-point attempts ... CJ McCollum had a game-high 28 points (10- 29 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and three blocks ... Damian Lillard added 19 points and eight assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 18 points off the bench on 7-of-14 shooting (4-8 3-PT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... Norman Powell had 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 first-half minutes before exiting the game with a left knee injury ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists ... Devin Booker paced the Suns with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

Game #1 - Sacramento 124, Portland 121 — October 20, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers lost their season-opener to the Kings, 124-121, at Moda Center ... Portland trailed by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before narrowing the gap to one point with 11.1 seconds remaining in the game ... The Trail Blazers outrebounded Sacramento, 49-43, and outscored the Kings in the paint, 58-46 ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 34 points (14-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT) to go with six rebounds, five assists and three steals ... McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career with a three-pointer at the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter ... Damian Lillard had 20 points (8-24 FG, 0-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes ... With his 13th point (5:34 3rd quarter), Lillard moved past Elton Brand for 100th on the all-time NBA scoring list ... Harrison Barnes led the Kings with a career-high 36 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists.

Preseason Game #4 - Golden State 119, Portland 97 — October 15, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco

The Trail Blazers lost their preseason finale to the Warriors, 119-97, at Chase Center ... The Warriors outscored Portland, 43-26, in the third quarter to break the game open ... CJ McCollum scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3-PT) to go with one rebound, four assists and two steals for the Trail Blazers ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double of 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Norman Powell scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting (2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds ... Robert Covington had 10 points, five rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes ... CJ Elleby led the Portland bench with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3-PT) ... Stephen Curry had a game-high 41 points (13-23 FG, 7-14 3-PT, 8-10 FT) to go with nine rebounds and two assists for the Warriors ... Jordan Poole chipped in 16 points, three rebounds and one assist.

INJURY NOTES

Portland G Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) is questionable and G/F Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is out for Friday's game vs. LA Clippers.

As for the Clippers, Keon Johnson (illness) is questionable; Brandon Boston Jr. (G League - on assignment), Serge Ibaka (low back; injury recovery), Kawhi Leonard (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee; injury maintenance) and Jason Preston (right foot; injury recovery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd, and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton, and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.