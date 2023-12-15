Game Notes: Dallas Mavericks (15-9) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-17), 6 p.m.

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 8: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) begin a weekend back-to-back at Moda Center by hosting the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at Moda Center for the second time in just over a week. But unlike their meeting last Friday, Saturday's game is an early 6 p.m. start time, so plan your day and evening accordingly!

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 90-82

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 56-26

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 34-53

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-123, 01/15/23 (POR)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 125-112 (OT), 12/8/23 (DAL)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (DAL)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Mavericks will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 16 in Portland.

• LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Dallas by a final score of 125-112 on Dec. 8 in Portland. Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and eight assists to go along with five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

• THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Mavericks in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

• LAST SEASON: Portland tied 2022-23 season series with Dallas, 2-2.

• In four games against the Mavericks last season, Deandre Ayton averaged 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 31 minutes per game.

• In 11 career games against Dallas, Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures nine times.

• Anfernee Simons has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games against the Mavericks.

TRAIL BLAZERS NOTES

• SCOOT OVER: Scoot Henderson posted his first career double-double vs. Utah on Dec. 14 with 23 points and 10 assists. He became the first rookie in the NBA this season to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game.

• ON A ROLL: Duop Reath has recorded a three-pointer in 10 consecutive games, passing Meyers Leonard for the longest streak of games with a three by centers in franchise history.

• DEFENSIVE EFFORT: Portland ranks first (tie) in steals per game (8.8), second (tie) in the NBA in opponent turnovers per game (16.3) and third in deflections per game (16.4).

• SHAE'S SHINING: Shaedon Sharpe averaged 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists over five games from Nov. 30-Dec. 11, becoming just the eighth 20-year-old in NBA history to average 25-5-5 over a five-game stretch. Among players to average at 25 points, five rebounds and five assists at age 20 or younger, only LeBron James has had a higher true shooting percentage than Sharpe (67.9).

FROM DISTANCE: Matisse Thybulle logged his 17th career game with at least three 3PM (3-5 3-PT) at the LA Clippers on Dec. 11. Nine of those games have occurred during his time with the Trail Blazers.

Thybulle career games with three-plus 3PM, through Dec. 11:

With Portland: 9 of 44 games

With Philadelphia: 8 of 245 games

INJURY REPORT

Jerami Grant (concussion protocol) is probable and Robert Williams (right knee), Rayan Rupert (G League), Ibou Badji (G League) and Justin Minaya (G League) are out for Saturday’s game.

As for the Mavericks, Seth Curry (non-COVID illness) is questionable and Kyrie Irving (right heel), Maxi Kleber (right small toe) and Josh Green (right elbow) are out for Saturday’s contest.

LAST FIVE GAMES

JAZZ 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 114 - DECEMBER 14, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #23 (6-17, 2-7 HOME)

Portland fell to Utah by a final score of 122-114 … Scoot Henderson recorded his first career-double-double with 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and 10 assists in 35 minutes, becoming the first rookie in the NBA this season to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game … Toumani Camara tallied a career-high 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds in 24 minutes … Duop Reath posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes … The Trail Blazers outscored the Jazz 32-13 in second-chance points … Collin Sexton led Utah with a game-high 27 points to go along with four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

CLIPPERS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 127 - DECEMBER 11, 2023 - CRYPTO.COM ARENA - LOS ANGELES, CA - GAME #22 (6-16, 4-10 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers by a final score of 132-127 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a season-high 38 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 13-13 FT) to go along with one rebound, four assists and one block in 38 minutes, marking the fourth time in his career he has scored 30-plus points in consecutive games ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes, marking his fifth consecutive game with 24-plus points, which is the longest streak of 24-plus point games in his career ... Scoot Henderson posted a career-high 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3-PT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes ... Portland shot 47.5% from three-point range ... Kawhi Leonard led LA with 34 points and three steals to go along with six rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes.

MAVERICKS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 112 - DECEMBER 8, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #21 (6-15, 2-6 HOME)

Portland fell to Dallas by a final score of 125-112 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and eight assists to go along with five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes, marking his fourth consecutive game with 24-plus points ... It was the third-straight game in which two Blazers scored 24-plus points ... Toumani Camara tallied a career-high 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3-PT) to go along with nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes ... The Trail Blazers outscored the Mavericks 22-11 in fast break points ... Luka Doncic led Dallas a game-high 32 points and 10 assists to go along with six rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes.

WARRIORS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 – DECEMBER 6, 2023 – CHASE CENTER – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – GAME #20 (6-14, 4-9 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to Golden State by a final score of 110-106 … Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 28 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and four assists in 37 minutes … Shaedon Sharpe posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes, marking his third consecutive game with 25-plus points … It was the second straight game in which two Blazers scored 25-plus points … Jabari Walker recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Duop Reath tallied 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Steph Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

JAZZ 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 113 - DECEMBER 2, 2023 - DELTA CENTER - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - GAME #19 (6-13, 4-8 AWAY)

Portland fell to Utah by a final score of 118-113 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 44 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes ... It was the first time this season that two Blazers have scored 25-plus points ... Scoot Henderson posted a career-high 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and a career-high five rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal in 21 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes ... The Trail Blazers tallied 11 steals, marking a league-leading 11th game with double-digit steals ... Toumani Camara added a career-high four steals to go along with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3-PT), three rebounds and one block ... Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes.

