Game Notes: Dallas Mavericks (12-8) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-14)

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 15: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 15, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks (12-9, 6-4 away) @ Portland Trail Blazers (6-14, 2-5 home)

Dec. 8, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 90-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 56-28

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 54-33

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-123, 1/15/23 (POR)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 130-110, 12/16/22 (DAL)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (POR)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Mavericks will meet for the first time of the regular season on Dec. 8 in Portland.

• LAST SEASON: Portland tied 2022-23 season series with Dallas, 2-2.

• In four games against the Mavericks last season, Deandre Ayton averaged 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 31 minutes per game. - In 11 career games against Dallas, Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures nine times.

• Anfernee Simons has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games against the Mavericks.

INJURY REPORT

Ish Wainright (left knee; MCL sprain), Robert Williams III (right knee; ligament tear) and Jerami Grant (concussion protocol) are out, Deandre Ayton (right knee; soreness) is doubtful and Malcolm Brogdon (right knee; soreness) is questionable.

As for the Mavericks, Josh Green (right elbow), Maxi Kleber (right small toe) and Grant Williams (right knee) are out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

WARRIORS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 – DECEMBER 6, 2023 – CHASE CENTER – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – GAME #20 (6-14, 4-9 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to Golden State by a final score of 110-106 … Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 28 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and four assists in 37 minutes … Shaedon Sharpe posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes, marking his third consecutive game with 25-plus points … It was the second straight game in which two Blazers scored 25-plus points … Jabari Walker recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Duop Reath tallied 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes … Steph Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

JAZZ 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 113 - DECEMBER 2, 2023 - DELTA CENTER - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - GAME #19 (6-13, 4-8 AWAY)

Portland fell to Utah by a final score of 118-113 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 44 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes ... It was the first time this season that two Blazers have scored 25-plus points ... Scoot Henderson posted a career-high 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and a career-high five rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal in 21 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes ... The Trail Blazers tallied 11 steals, marking a league-leading 11th game with double-digit steals ... Toumani Camara added a career-high four steals to go along with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3-PT), three rebounds and one block ... Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, CAVALIERS 95 - NOVEMBER 30, 2023 - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE - CLEVELAND, OH - GAME #18 (6-12, 4-7 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Cavaliers by a final score of 103-95 ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with a game-high 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and a career-high 10 rebounds to go along with five steals in 39 minutes, marking his first career double-double ... Jerami Grant tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 12 rebounds in 24 minutes ... Three other players scored in double figures for Portland: Duop Reath (13), Deandre Ayton (10) and Matisse Thybulle (10) ... Portland shot 40% from three ... Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 114, PACERS 110 – NOVEMBER 27, 2023 – GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – GAME #17 (5-12, 3-7 AWAY)

Portland defeated Indiana by a final score of 114-110 … Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes … Malcolm Brogdon recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes … Deandre Ayton logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes … Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 33 points and nine assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, JAZZ 105 - NOVEMBER 22, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #15 (4-11, 2-5 HOME)

Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 121-105 ... Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Jabari Walker posted a career-high 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in 28 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpefinished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes ... Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes.

