Fourth-Quarter Collapse Results To Another Loss In Dallas

DALLAS -- Despite leading by as much as 15 points in the second half, the Trail Blazers were outscored 24-9 in the fourth quarter to lose 102-101 to the Mavericks in front of a sellout crowd of 20,340 Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Trail Blazers are now 33-22 overall and 10-14 on the road this season. Sunday’s loss is the first time this season the Trail Blazers have lost a game after leading going into the fourth quarter.

Portland had trouble holding leads throughout Sunday afternoon’s game. After relinquishing a 10-point halftime lead, the Trail Blazers needed a 21-point, third-quarter performance from Damian Lillard to push their lead to 92-78 going into the fourth quarter.

But no lead is large enough when you are unable to score for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter, as was the case for the Trail Blazers Sunday in Dallas. After Rodney Hood made an eight-footer with 10:43 to play, giving the Trail Blazers a 96-81 lead, Portland went scoreless for the next seven minutes and went without a field goal for over 10 minutes on the way to scoring just nine points in the fourth quarter. In the meantime, the Mavericks put up 24 points, which would be just enough to come away with the one-point victory.

Next up, the Trail Blazers take a quick hop to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.