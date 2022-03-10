Four-Game Trip Ends With Another Loss Versus Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Trail Blazers finished off a four-game road trip with a 123-85 loss to the Utah Jazz in front of a sellout crowd of 18,306 Wednesday night at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City.

“We played hard, we was just overmatched in this game, make no mistake about it,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “And that’s a very good basketball team, but we didn’t give up. We didn’t give up, kept fighting, kept playing and they did what they had to do. Those good teams, that’s what they do. They see a team that they should take advantage of, play well. They did that.”

The Trail Blazers are now 25-40 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference with 17 games to play, and 9-22 on the road this season. Portland has lost six-straight games and their last three contests versus Utah.

“I thought we just couldn’t make shots,” said Billups. “I think we come in 3-for-19 from three at the half. And I thought we got some pretty good looks, to be honest with you, just couldn’t make ‘em, couldn’t make shots. When you can’t make shots and you can’t stop them, you have a tough night.”

Trendon Watford finished with 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 9-of-9 shooting from the free throw line, three rebounds and a block in 29 minutes off the bench.

“We’re coming out there and giving it our all,” said Watford. “Last game we felt like we didn’t do that and this game I felt like we did a better job, but we could definitely be better. It’s tough keeping our spirits up but with us being young, just got to come out there and fight. I think that’s our biggest objective so far.”

Keon Johnson went 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from three for 15 points to go with five assists and a steal in 29 minutes. CJ Elleby added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Josh Hart and Ben McLemore each contributed nine points.

Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points in 24 minutes and Royce O’Neal posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

The Trail Blazers now return home to host the Washington Wizards at Moda Center on Saturday before hitting the road again for five games over nine days.

“Just keep playing as hard as you can, keep trying to play the right way because you’re building,” said Billups. “We’ve got another game coming up in a couple days, so you’re building for that game.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.