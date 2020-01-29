Four-Game Homestand Ends With Hosting Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers finish off a four-game homestead with their third contest this season versus the Houston Rockets Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 111-87

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 52-46

AT THE ROCKETS: Rockets lead, 65-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 117-107, 1/15/20 (Houston)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 132-108, 11/18/19 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game will be the third of four matchups between the Trail Blazers and Rockets during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets 117-107, in Houston on Jan. 15. Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals, while Russell Westbrook paced Houston with 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 7-12 FT), to go with 11 rebounds and 12 assists.• Houston’s starting lineups have averaged 91.9 ppg this season while the Trail Blazers starting lineups have averaged 86.0 ppg. They rank first and second in the NBA, respectively.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 point in eight of his last 10 appearances against the Rockets. In two games against Houston this season, Lillard has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CJ McCollum recorded 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six assists and two steals against the Rockets on Jan. 15. McCollum has hit three or more three-pointers in four of his last five games against Houston, going 14-of-32 (43.8%) from deep over those four games.

• Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds at Houston on Jan. 15. That game was his first game against the Rockets since suiting up for 10 games with Houston to open the 2018-19 season.

• James Harden scored 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 15. It was his second lowest-scoring game this season (12, Jan. 24 at Min.).

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Russell Westbrook has averaged 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.50 steals. He has had a triple-double in four of his last five games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony played 10 games for the Rockets during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.7 blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game.

As for the Rockets, James Harden (left thigh contusion) and Clint Capela (right heel contusion) are questionable; Nene Hilario (left adductor strain) and Gerald Green (left cuneiform fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendan calling the action. The game will also broadcast on ESPN. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.