Four-Game Homestand Begins With Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers begin a four-game homestead with a nationally-televised contests versus the Golden State Warriors in the nightcap of the NBA's slate of games on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Mood Center.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 126-105

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 84-31

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 73-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-112, 12/18/19 (Portland)

LAST WARRIORS WIN: 127-118, 11/4/19 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s contest will mark the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and Warriors during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Warriors, 122-112 in Portland on Dec. 18. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 31 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 11-13 FT) to go with five rebounds and a season-high 13 assists while D’Angelo Russell paced the Warriors with 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven assists and two blocks.

• AT THE LINE: Golden State and Portland are the two best free-throw shooting teams in the NBA, at 81.0% and 80.9% respectively.

• In two games against Golden State this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 35.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.00 block. He has scored at least 29 points in each of his last four games against the Warriors. Lillard has a career scoring average of 27.7 against the Warriors, which is his highest scoring average against any team in the NBA.

• Hassan Whiteside had 16 points (8-14 FG) and pulled down a season-high 23 rebounds to go with two blocks against the Warriors on Dec. 18. Whiteside has averaged 19.0 points, 17.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in two games against Golden State this season.

• Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks against the Warriors on Dec. 18.

• D’Angelo Russell has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers. In those five games, Russell has averaged 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

• Glenn Robinson recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT), four rebounds and one block against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 18, with his five three-pointers representing his career high.

• Alec Burks scored 16 points (6-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block at Portland on Dec. 18.

• CONNECTION: Golden State head coach Steve Kerr played for the Trail Blazers during the 2001-02 season, averaging 4.1 points and 1.0 assist in 65 games.

INJURY NOTES

Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver are not with team. CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Monday's game.

As for the Warriors, Glenn Robinson III (right ankle sprain) is questionable while Ky Bowman (Two-way), Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Jacob Evans (concussion), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness), Alen Smailagic (G League) and Klay Thompson (left acl rehabilitation) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen nationally on TNT. There is no local television broadcast. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.