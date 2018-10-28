Five Games In Seven Nights Stretch Starts Monday Versus Pacers

After losing the Heat Saturday night in Miami, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) begin a stretch of five games in seven days with a tilt versus the Pacers (4-2) Monday night in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 54-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-10

AT THE PACERS: Pacers lead, 24-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 100-86, 1/18/18 (Portland)

LAST PACERS WIN: 118-111, 12/10/16 (Indiana)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pacers during the 2018-19 season. Portland swept the season series in 2017-18, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers topped the Pacers at home, 100-86, on Jan. 18. Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points and eight assists while Jusuf Nurkic turned in 19 points and 17 rebounds. Victor Oladipo and Darren Collison paced Indiana with 23 points each.

• Damian Lillard averaged 22.0 points (39.5% FG, 18.2% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.00 blocks in two games against Indiana last season. Lillard has scored at least 33 points in three of his six career visits to Indiana. He has dished out at least seven assists in his last four games against the Pacers.

• In two games against the Pacers in 2017-18, CJ McCollum averaged 22.0 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal. McColllum has shot 14-of-25 (56.0%) from the three-point line during his last three games against the Pacers, making at least three three-pointers in each of those contests.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 15.0 points (44.4% FG, 85.7% FT), 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Pacers last season.

• Victor Oladipo averaged 20.0 points (33.3% FG, 8.3% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• In Two games against the Trail Blazers in 2017-18, Darren Collison averaged 18.5 points (60.9% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

• CONNECTION: Indiana head coach Nate McMillan served as Portland’s head coach for six-plus seasons from 2005-12, compiling an overall record of 266-269.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner played in 27 games for Indiana after being acquired from Philadelphia during the 2013-14 season.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless sat out the second half of Saturday night's loss to the Heat in Miami with left knee soreness and is out for Monday's game versus the Pacers.

The Pacers have no injuries to report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Monday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.