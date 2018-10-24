First Road Trip Of The Season Starts Thursday In Orlando

After hosting their first three games at the Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-1) play their first road game of the 2018-19 season Thursday night in Orlando versus the Magic at Amway Center.

"I think, our team as a whole, we feel good about this trip," said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. "We want to come out and try to start it off with a win."

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 32-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 18-11

AT THE MAGIC: Series tied, 14-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 95-88, 12/15/17 (Orl.)

LAST MAGIC WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Por.)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Magic during the 2018-19 season. Portland swept the season series against Orlando in 2017-18, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Magic on the road, 95-88, on Dec. 15. Damian Lillard had 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists for Portland while Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 26 points (12-20 FG), 14 rebounds and one block.

• Damian Lillard averaged 23.5 points (43.2% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.00 steal in two games against the Magic last season. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in his last four games against Orlando and has recorded a double-double in three of his last six games against the Magic.

• CJ McCollum averaged 22.0 points (44.4% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against Orlando in 2017-18. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games against the Magic while shooting 47.1% from the three-point line (16-of-34) in those seven contests.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Nikola Vucevic averaged 18.5 points (54.8% FG, 33.3% 3-PT), 12.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Vucevic has scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven games against the Trail Blazers, while notching five double-doubles in those contests.

• Evan Fournier appeared in one game against the Trail Blazers last season and recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block.

• CONNECTION: Maurice Harkless played his first three NBA seasons with Orlando, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 201 games (104 starts).

• CONNECTION: Jusuf Nurkic and Orlando guard D.J. Augustin were teammates with the Denver Nuggets during the 2015-16 season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers rookie Anfernee Simons attended Orlando’s Edgewater High School.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Thursday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.