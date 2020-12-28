First Road Trip Of Season Starts With Lakers In Los Angeles

The last time the Trail Blazers and Lakers met in Los Angeles, the city and the league were still in mourning after a helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. Thousands congregated in and around Staples Centers to pay their respects to one of the city’s most beloved icons. When the game was finally played in front of a packed house, the Trail Blazers managed to come away with with a 127-119 victory, thanks in large part to a 48-point performance from Damian Lillard.

Roughly 11 month later, things look markedly different. The memorials that filled LA Live, the area adjacent to Staples Center, and the thousands of mourners, are gone. In fact, for the most part, the streets of one of world’s capitals are mostly empty as the city struggles to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And when they Trail Blazers and Lakers meet Monday night in a rematch of the first round of the 2020 Western Conference playoffs, they’ll do so in front of a sparse collection of coaches, staff and arena workers rather than a capacity crowd.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 122-108

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-44

LOS ANGELES HOME: Lakers lead, 78-38

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-119, 1/31/20 (Los Angeles)

LAST LOS ANGELES WIN: 128-120, 12/28/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Dec. 28 matchup against the Lakers will be the first of three games between the two teams this season. The Trail Blazers make the trip to L.A. again on Feb. 26. The third meeting will occur in Portland during the second half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Lakers won the season series in 2019-20, 2-1, and defeated the Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, 4-1.

• Damian Lillard averaged 36.0 points (50.8% FG, 39.4% 3-PT, 87.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against the Lakers in 2019-20. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight games against the Lakers. He has scored 30-plus points 11 times in his last 21 games against L.A. , dating back to April 1, 2014. Lillard's career averages of 27.7 points against the Lakers is his second-highest scoring average against any opponent.

• CJ McCollum averaged 17.3 points (41.2% FG, 29.2% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games against L.A. last season. McCollum has made at least two three-pointers in nine of his last 10 games against the Lakers.

• Anthony Davis averaged 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.67 blocks in three games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, LeBron James averaged 24.7 points (45.0% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 63.2% FT), 7.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists. James has recorded a double-double in four of his six games against Portland with the Lakers.

• CONNECTION: Rodney Hood and Lakers guard Quinn Cook were teammates at Duke during the 2013-14 season.

• CONNECTION: Carmelo Anthony and Lakers forward LeBron James were the third and first picks of the 2003 NBA Draft, respectively. Anthony was picked third by Denver and James was selected first by Cleveland. They rank first (James - 34,285 points) and second (Anthony - 26,466) in scoring among active NBA players.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #2 - Portland 128, Houston 126 (OT) — Dec. 26, 2020, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers outlasted Houston in overtime, clinching their first win of the season with a 128-126 victory ... CJ McCollum recorded the second-highest scoring game of his career, finishing with 44 points (17-30 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, eight assists and one steal ... McCollum's nine three-pointers were a career high ... McCollum broke a tie with LaMarcus Aldridge and Sidney Wicks for the fifth-most 30-point games in franchise history (56) ... Damian Lillard scored 21 points in the first half and finished with 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to go with six assists and one block ... Enes Kanter had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... James Harden led the short-handed Rockets with 44 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 14-16 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes.

Game #1 - Utah 120, Portland 100 — Dec. 23, 2020, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Jazz handed the Trail Blazers an opening-night loss at Moda Center, defeating Portland 120-100 ... The Trail Blazers led by as many as seven points in the first quarter before falling behind for good ... CJ McCollum led Portland in scoring with 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one block ... Damian Lillard was held to nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3-PT) while adding four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block ... Carmelo Anthony was the high man off the Trail Blazers bench with 15 points ... Enes Kanter had 14 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go with eight boards in 26 minutes ... Derrick Jones had nine points and four rebounds in his Trail Blazers debut, scoring all of his points on three-pointers (3-of-5) ... Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists ... Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 points and 17 rebounds ... Utah outrebounded Portland, 59-40.

Preseason Game #4 - Denver 129, Portland 96 — Dec. 18, 2020, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Denver defeated the Trail Blazers the second time in two preseason meetings, scoring a 129-96 victory at Ball Arena in Denver ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with one rebound and two assists ... Gary Trent Jr. was Portland's leading scorer off the bench, tallying 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting (3-8 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with one rebound in 33 minutes ... Portland was without Damian Lillard ... Enes Kanter had 10 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench before fouling out ... Paul Millsap led the Nuggets with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block ... Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench ... Denver outrebounded the Trail Blazers, 53-42.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and Nassir Little (Health and Safety Protocols) are out and Carmelo Anthony is not with team (Health and Safety Protocols) for Monday's game at LA Lakers.

The Lakers, having played Sunday night, have not yet released their injury report for Monday’s game. Anthony Davis sat out Sunday’s game, a 127-91 victory for the Lakers versus the Timberwolves, with a calf contusion.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.