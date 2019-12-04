First Extended Homestand Of The Season Starts With Kings

After starting the month of December with a loss on the road, the Trail Blazers return home for their next four games -- their longest homestead of the 2019-20 season thus far -- starting with a Wednesday night game versus the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers Lead, 134-80

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 87-18

AT THE KINGS: Kings lead, 62-47

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-112, 10/25/19 (Sacramento)

LAST KINGS WIN: 107-99, 11/12/19 (Sacramento)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Sacramento)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Kings during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Kings used a 35-point third quarter to build a lead against Portland, en route to a 107-99 victory at home in Sacramento. The Kings were led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with three rebounds and 10 assists off the bench. Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 27 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

• Portland is 11-1 against Sacramento at home since it drafted Damian Lillard in 2012, and have won the last 11 meetings in Portland. The last time the Trail Blazers lost to the Kings in Portland was during Lillard’s rookie season, on Dec. 12, 2012 when Sacramento won 99-80.

• Damian Lillard is averaging 33.0 points and 6.5 assists over his last six games against Sacramento. He scored at least 25 points in all six of those contests.

• CJ McCollum finished with 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block at Sacramento on Nov. 12. He is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games against the Kings this season.

• Hassan Whiteside had 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist against the Kings on Nov. 12. In two games against Sacramento this season, he is averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

• Buddy Hield recorded 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 12. Hield has scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward/center Skal Labbissiere played his first two-plus seasons for Sacramento (2016-19), averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. He was acquired by Portland on Feb. 7, 2019 in exchange for Caleb Swanigan.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Anthony Tolliver played for the Kings during the 2016-17 season, averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Wednesday's game.

As for the Kings, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring tightness) is questionable while Marvin Bagley III (right thumb fracture) and De'Aaron Fox (left ankle sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.