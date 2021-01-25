Extra Practice Pays Off In Win Versus New York

PORTLAND -- After an extended layoff that allowed for more practice time in the last week than they had in the previous month, the Portland Trail Blazers got back to work Sunday night with a 116-113 victory versus the New York Knicks at the Moda Center.

“I thought the things that we worked on this week had a benefit,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “There’s no question that our practice time paid dividends.”

The Trail Blazers are now 9-6 overall and 5-4 at home this season.

With their games versus the Grizzlies on both Wednesday and Friday postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the Memphis organization, the Trail Blazers found themselves with five days off between their last game -- a loss to the Spurs on January 18 -- and Sunday’s contest with the Knicks. And in that time, they managed to make progress improving their zone defense, motion offense and ball handling.

“Having Rodney Hood play point, getting Dame (Lillard) off the ball a little bit,” said Stotts of some of the areas of emphasis in the last week of practice. “In the second quarter when Dame was out of the gam and Ant (Simons) and Gary (Trent Jr.) and Rodney, we ran more movement sets and I thought that stretch was good. That was something else that we worked on.”



Stayed calm under pressure.@McDonalds Game Highlights pic.twitter.com/4zqBEqLGOY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 25, 2021

Between a marked increase in energy to start the game, the second unit playing some of their best basketball of the season and Lillard riding high after his fiancé gave birth to twins on Thursday, the Blazers put up 70 points in the first half and took a 20-point lead into the intermission.

“I liked the way we started the game,” said Lillard, who went didn’t miss a shot from the field nor the free throw line in the first half. “I thought our energy was up, we was flying around, communicating. It was the kind of game we need to play, especially with CJ (McCollum) and (Nurkic) being out. That second group, they came out, they were sharp, they were making shots, the ball was moving, we were active in our zone. It was he way we need to play. When (the bench) came into the game, we pushed the lead up, they brought life into the game.”

But as is often the case, the Trail Blazers were unable to sustain their hot shooting in the second half 58 percent from the field in the first. The Knicks, a young team that plays hard throughout in their first season under Tom Thibodeau, chipped away at Portland’s lead throughout the second half, outscoring the Blazers by nine in the third to get the deficit to 12 before the start of the fourth.

While Portland’s defense stayed consistent all night -- other than letting Knicks rookie guard Immanuel Quickley score 21 points in the fourth quarter alone -- their offense never picked back up in the second half. They turned the ball over four times in the fourth, leading to six Knicks points, were outrebounded 26-20 in the second half and went just 5-of-25 after the intermission.

In the end, Portland did just enough to slow the Knicks in the fourth on defense while going 10-of-10 from the free throw line to eke out the three-point win.



“Good teams in this league weather those storms, find a way to execute down the stretch. ..It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t perfect but we walked away with the W” @dame_lillard catches up with @brookeolzendam in tonight's @biofreeze Top Performance Review. pic.twitter.com/DVI8dtbsDd — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 25, 2021

“The second half was challenging, I’m glad we made our free throws in the fourth quarter,” said Stotts. “I was really pleased with the way we played in the first half, obviously, at both ends. I don’t know what we ended up shooting from three in the second half, I thought we had a lot of good looks that we didn’t make. You have to kind of live with that, but I didn’t think we stopped competing, and honestly, neither did New York.”

Lillard led all scorers with 39 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field, 6-of-10 shooting from three and 11-of-11 shooting from the free throw line to go with eight assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes. He has now made 656 straight free throws, surpassing his own franchise record for most makes without a miss, and according to Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the only player in NBA history to score 35 points while going 10-of-10 or better from the free throw line in 3 straight games.

In one of his best games of the season, Simons scored 13 points in the second quarter before finishing the game with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Carmelo Anthony added 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. contributed 11.

Derrick Jones Jr. went 5-of-8 from the field for 14 points to go with five rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes.

Quickley scored all but 10 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks in 24 minutes off the bench. Julius Randle scored 10 of his 25 points at the free throw line while also tallying seven rebounds, five assists and two steals before fouling out in 32 minutes.

Next up, the Trail Blazers finish what ends up being a five-game homestand by hosting the Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.