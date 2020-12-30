Extended Stay In L.A. Continues With Clippers

After defeating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of their extended stay in southern California, the Trail Blazers will try to pull off a repeat performance versus the Clippers in the second leg Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 147-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-25

LA HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-56

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (Portland)

LAST LA WIN: 122-117, 8/8/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (LA)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Dec. 30 meeting with the Clippers is the first of three games between the two teams this season. The second two matchups will be during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Clippers swept the season series against the Trail Blazers in 2019-20, 3-0.

• CJ McCollum averaged 23.7 points (47.5% FG, 36.0% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games against the Clippers in 2019-20. He has scored 20-plus points in five straight games against LA. In that span, he has shot 51.5% from the field (52-101 FG) and 42.5% from the three-point line (17-40 3-PT) while averaging 26.6 points.

• Damian Lillard averaged 20.0 points (39.3% FG, 24.1% 3-PT, 55.6% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three games against the Clippers last season. Lillard has made at least three three-pointers in five of his last seven games against the Clippers. He has shot 22-of-62 from deep in that span.

• Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting (6-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one assist and one steal against the Clippers on Aug. 8 last season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Paul George averaged 23.0 points (56.7% FG, 69.2% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.00 steal.

• Kawhi Leonard averaged 19.0 points (31.6% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.00 block in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Harry Giles III and Clippers guard Luke Kennard were teammates at Duke during the 2016-17 season.

• CONNECTION: Clippers forward Nicolas Batum played his first seven seasons for the Trail Blazers, averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 481 games (428 starts).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #3 - Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 108 — Dec. 28, 2020, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

In their first road game of the season, the Trail Blazers earned a 115-108 victory over the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center ... Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists and one block ... Lillard scored 21 points in the second half ... Gary Trent Jr. scored 28 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers on 10-of-14 shooting (7-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... His 10 field goals and seven three-pointers both matched career highs ... CJ McCollum had his 10th career double-double, finishing with 20 points and 11 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic (10 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) and Enes Kanter (12 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Trail Blazers as well ... Derrick Jones Jr. had five points and three blocks while Robert Covington had four points, six rebounds and three steals ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Game #2 - Portland 128, Houston 126 (OT) — Dec. 26, 2020, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted Houston in overtime, clinching their first win of the season with a 128-126 victory ... CJ McCollum recorded the second-highest scoring game of his career, finishing with 44 points (17-30 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, eight assists and one steal ... McCollum's nine three-pointers were a career high ... McCollum broke a tie with LaMarcus Aldridge and Sidney Wicks for the fifth-most 30-point games in franchise history (56) ... Damian Lillard scored 21 points in the first half and finished with 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to go with six assists and one block ... Enes Kanter had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... James Harden led the short-handed Rockets with 44 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 14-16 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes.

Game #1 - Utah 120, Portland 100 — Dec. 23, 2020, Moda Center, Portland

The Jazz handed the Trail Blazers an opening-night loss at Moda Center, defeating Portland 120-100 ... The Trail Blazers led by as many as seven points in the first quarter before falling behind for good ... CJ McCollum led Portland in scoring with 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one block ... Damian Lillard was held to nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3-PT) while adding four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block ... Carmelo Anthony was the high man off the Trail Blazers bench with 15 points ... Enes Kanter had 14 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go with eight boards in 26 minutes ... Derrick Jones had nine points and four rebounds in his Trail Blazers debut, scoring all of his points on three-pointers (3-of-5) ... Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists ... Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 points and 17 rebounds ... Utah outrebounded Portland, 59-40.

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent (right calf strain) is questionable while Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and F Nassir Little (Health and Safety Protocols) are out for Wednesday's game at LA Clippers.

The Clippers, having played Tuesday night, have not yet released their injury report for Wednesday’s game. Kawhi Leonard sat out Tuesday’s game, a 124-101 victory versus the Timberwolves, with a mouth laceration.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.